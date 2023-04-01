“You Don’t Know How it Feels to Win a Championship”: Kendrick Perkins Destroys Charles Barkley For Trying to Knock Kevin Durant Down

Charles Barkley has been known for making bold and controversial comments on TV for more than a decade. He believes in calling it like he sees it and doesn’t hold back for any person or team alike. Over the years, his comments have garnered backlash and even gotten him into trouble on many occasions.

A former NBA MVP, Charles played 16 seasons in the league, representing the Sixers and Suns for most of his career. Playing the Power Forward position, he was known for his ability to finish at the rim, grab rebounds and play hard.

For the past 20 years, Charles has become an integral member of the ‘NBA on TNT’ show. One may argue that his stint with TNT has gotten him more fame than playing basketball. However, fame comes at a price and his recent comments on Kevin Durant have attracted strong comments from Kendrick Perkins.

Kendrick Perkins has strong words for Charles Barkley

Recently, Charles Barkley appeared on the ’60 minutes’ show and shared his opinions on Kevin Durant being sensitive towards criticism. Here is what he said:

“Great player,” Barkley said. “He’s part of that generation who think he can’t be criticized. He’s never looked in the mirror and says, ‘Man, is that a fair criticism?”

Kendrick Perkins took note of Chuck’s comments and destroyed him while appearing on ESPN’s ‘First Take’. Perkins said :

“You don’t know how to win a championship, because you haven’t done it. And d–m it, you tried to go to the Houston Rockets and team up with Hakeem Olajuwon!”

Listen to the entire conversation below:

Kendrick Perkins calls out Charles Barkley for being ringless 👀 pic.twitter.com/5BpfImX8Za — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 31, 2023

Barkley and KD’s back and forth

Over the past couple of years, Charles and Kevin have been going at each other on TV and social media. After the comments made by Charles on the ’60 minutes’ show, Durant expressed his feelings on Twitter. Here is the tweet:

This ain’t gettin tiring chuck? I’ll never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it https://t.co/ZGGCIs62El — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 27, 2023

Charles had infamously called Kevin for being a ‘Bus Rider’ during the 2022 season. He felt Durant’s championship did not mean as much because he wasn’t the ‘Bus Driver’. Chuck has also been quoted calling Kevin Durant a ‘Sensitive Cindy’ and ‘miserable’ on many occasions. It would be interesting to see what he would say about Perkin’s comments on the upcoming show.