“You Got Klay, You Got Stephen Curry”: Chris Paul Equates Himself with Tom Brady, Peyton Manning While Discussing 12:1 Assist-Turnover Ratio

Chris Paul really showed up as the Point God in the Warriors’ 121-116 victory over the Rockets. The veteran guard led his team to its first win in over seven games, snapping the Warriors losing streak. Paul ended the night with an impressive double-double, dishing out 12 dimes while only turning the ball over once.

Advertisement

After the game Chris Paul was asked about his 12:1 assist-to-turnover ratio, and whether he even cared for these stats anymore. Replying to the question, CP said, “Naah. I was mad when I drove and Aaron Holiday stripped it from me. I think for me…If you think about Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, those types of quarterbacks who got these elite receivers.. for me…you got Klay, you got Steph, you know what I mean.”

Advertisement

CP3 tried to highlight how effortless it is to pass the ball to elite catch-and-shoot players like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Paul tried to point out that the success of legendary quarterbacks like Brady and Manning also depend on the quality of the receivers on the team. Similarly, CP’s point guard skills are further accentuated by the awareness of the Splash bros, who know how to get into suitable positions before the pass is even thrown and then shoot the lights out.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KNBR/status/1726861165207417137?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The former Phoenix Suns guard ended his statement by giving Steph and Klay their praise, telling the media that he prefers to stick to things that he can do while outsourcing the rest. Klay and Steph both had great nights, as the Warriors successfully bounced back after a horrible six-nothing run.

Chris Paul has been a good addition for the Dubs

Chris Paul has been great for the Warriors, especially during tough phases. The Warriors have historically struggled with turnovers, and adding CP3 has mostly plugged the leak. After helping the Warriors to their first win in a long time, Paul was showered with heavy praise from his coach and teammates.

During the post-game presser, Warriors head Coach Steve Kerr addressed Paul’s performance, telling the media, “He was amazing, just getting us organized, down the stretch. This is kinda what happens when you are in a rut and you lose a bunch of games in a row. It’s just hard.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1726841301948310002?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But it wasn’t just Kerr who was full of praises for Paul, as even Curry had kind words for his teammate. Talking highly of CP3, Curry told the media, “Plus 12 tells you everything about the game tonight and how he controlled the tempo and just the action and trying to get us organized offensively… It was just a masterclass of just reading the flow.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1726848700155404597?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With Draymond Green currently out, more responsibility falls on Chris Paul. Paul has not only shown that he can lead the team, but that he can distribute the ball well between Klay and Steph. With the Warriors having lost their footing early, they will need to get a hold of things before it gets ugly.