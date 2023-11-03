“You Just Take The F**k Off”: LeBron James’ ‘Furious Reaction’ To Russell Westbrook Imposing His Will On The Lakers Surfaces

The Battle of LA was an action-packed contest down to the wire. Both – the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers – the teams were playing at their full strength. LeBron James, putting up a 35-point near triple-double, helped the Lakers clinch their first victory against the Clippers since 2020.

The 19,000 fans present at the Crypto.com Arena were treated to a thriller. Apart from the game being quite well contested, the floor became heated at one point of the time. Things were chirpy for the majority of the game. Russell Westbrook, who was playing against his former team, was among the prominent players who decided to trash talk.

In a leaked audio from the contest, LeBron is heard cussing out his teammates for not guarding Westbrook well enough.

“No, we’re better than that. He called an iso. He called an iso. You’re just taking off, you guys are just taking off, you gotta guard him. You just take the f*ck off, you gotta guard him,” an annoyed James said.

A few plays later, Bron took matters into his own hands and taunted Mr. Triple Double.

“Give me that sh*t.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/legendz_nba/status/1720210517803905373?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Russell Westbrook suited up against his former team

Prior to the Clippers, Russell Westbrook was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, it is not a surprise that Russ’ relationship with the Purple & Gold franchise ended on a bad note. A day before the clash, playing against his former team for the first time since parting ways, the 6ft 2” slasher gave his honest admission about the highly-anticipated matchup. In quite a cryptic manner, the 2017 Most Valuable Player told The Athletic:

“Nobody knows, it’s just a made-up narrative that people make easy to run with. There’s never been a teammate, coach, staff — never one thing bad. It’s just what’s made up. But it’s all going to play out. You know why? What makes people upset is how I don’t give a f— because I know who I am, I know what kind of person I am. So I know when people say something, I don’t waver, because I already know. I know what I do behind the scenes that people don’t see. And I like it that way.”

Westbrook had a great outing with 24-point, 11-rebound, and 8-assist, near triple-double. However, it wasn’t enough has Lakers got better of his team in the OT.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheHoopCentral/status/1719945715382911036?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The nine-time All-Star had a fallout with the Lakers since his role was diminishing consistently. With James Harden now on the Clippers, Westbrook must adjust to accommodate another Hall-of-Fame type player.

Even though Russ seems elated with Harden’s arrival, the Clippers’ management should tackle the problem that the Lakers were unable to.