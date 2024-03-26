“Who Does He Think He Is, Caitlin Clark?”: Jayson Tatum’s Incessant Complaining To Refs Has Hawks Announcer Drawing Parallels

Despite the Boston Celtics suffering a 118-120 loss against the Atlanta Hawks, Jayson Tatum had a great outing – 37 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals, per NBA.com. While the Celtics fans are pleased with Tatum’s valiant efforts, the announcer of the Hawks didn’t seem to be amused by how the forward kept complaining to the officials all game long. At one point in the game, the announcer even criticized JT for whining, hilariously comparing him to Caitlin Clark.

Advertisement

During the final minutes of the action-packed thriller, Jayson Tatum was called for a foul as he tried stealing the rock from Dejounte Murray. As seen in the embed below, it was an obvious foul. Yet, the former Duke Blue Devil seemed to be complaining to the official – Josh Tiven.

The announcer had a hilarious reaction when seeing JT complain, drawing comparisons between the former and Caitlin Clark – who is also known for arguing with calls frequently.

Advertisement

The announcer said, “Boy, Jayson Tatum does a lot of complaining. Who does he think he is, Caitlin Clark?”

Tatum has been one of the best players in the league for the past few years now. While he has witnessed some success, his constant complaining to the officials and arguing calls have slightly tarnished his reputation.

Despite his greatness, fans and analysts have often pointed out this virtue of his and have also not shied away from criticizing him for the same.

Caitlin Clark was asked to stop complaining… by her dad

Caitlin Clark is one of the most unique players that the basketball world has seen. However, similar to Jayson Tatum, Clark is also trolled for wasting her energy arguing with the officials.

Advertisement

During the NCAA Tournament 1st round clash against Holy Cross, Caitlin was seen arguing with the officials after being elbowed in the face. Much like several other basketball enthusiasts who were tired of all the cribbing, her father – Brent Clark – asked her to stop complaining.

Eventually, Clark lodged a 27-point, 10-assist, 8-rebound near triple-double as the Iowa Hawkeyes clinched a huge 91-65 win.

After advancing to the second round, the top prospect for the 2024 WNBA draft spoke about the same issue that she was being ripped apart for.

“I should probably smile more. I’m a competitor,” said Clark, per Marca. “I love this game. I’m a perfectionist. But hey, I’m competitive. I want to win and I want our team to play our best basketball.”

Clark was significantly better, not being around the officials during the Hawkeye’s second-round clash against West Virginia. As Iowa State advances in the tournament, fans will hope that the 22-year-old will manage the business by keeping up the same on-court behavior.