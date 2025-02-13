“You Motherf*****s Don’t Believe In Me?”: Rajon Rondo Was ‘Pissed’ At Lakers For Benching In 4Q Of Game 5 Of The 2020 Finals

Oct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) is congratulated by guard Alex Caruso (4) after making a basket against the Miami Heat during the third quarter in game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Rajon Rondo moved to LA in 2018, towards the end of his career. In the final year of his contract, the four-time All-Star made a trip to the NBA Finals with the Lakers. By that time, Rondo already had championship experience and was an incredible defensive player and facilitator.

Despite all that, he was shocked after being benched in the fourth quarter of Game 5, when the Lakers were trailing by six points. During a recent conversation on the Knuckleheads Podcast, he talked about the Lakers’ decision.

Rajon Rondo played 18 minutes in the first three quarters and had 4-5-5 on the board. He could’ve helped turn things around in the fourth quarter, but he wasn’t given that chance. He said, “The fourth quarter, I didn’t play and we lost game five to the Heat. I was pissed. I’m like, man, you mother*****s don’t believe in me to play to close the game out?”

The two-time NBA Champion was upset that he had been overlooked and underestimated in crucial moments. But he couldn’t afford to dwell on it because they had the very important Game 6 to play next. Rondo was confident that if he got an opportunity in the next game, he would showcase his talent.

In Game 6, he had 19 points and four assists, both third highest for the team, and four rebounds. He spent 30 minutes on the floor and proved worthy of being on the team. The Lakers clinched the NBA Championship in that game, defeating the Miami Heat 106-93.

The Lakers Championship was more special for Rajon Rondo than the Celtics one

Rondo started his NBA career with the Celtics in 2006 and stayed there for eight years. In that time, he was a part of the 2008 championship-winning squad. With a unique achievement of winning titles with the arch-rivals, asking him which title he likes more is an obvious question.

During an appearance on The Draymond Green Show, he was put on the spot to answer the question. Rondo said, “When I won in 2020, you know, my son was in the bubble with me. So, that made that moment. That was more special than you winning it at 20.”

He also talked about how he got to enjoy the championship parade with the Celtics in 2008, something he couldn’t do with the Lakers for the bubble championship. So, there are special memories attached to both, but being able to share that happiness with his son in 2020 gives the Lakers title an edge.