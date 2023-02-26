“You’re Not Leaving”: Carmen Electra Cried When Dennis Rodman Went on Road Trips During The Last Dance Season

Dennis Rodman has been, for the longest time, the signature bad boy of the NBA. His whirlwind relationship with Carmen Electra was perhaps the deepest he ever had.

Rodman is a man who, despite being a Hall of Fame basketball player, is often looked at differently. After all, he doesn’t do much to dispel notions about his wild nature.

Having dyed his hair and gotten numerous piercings, Rodman refused to fit in like his contemporaries. He bore the battle scars of his tumultuous life story with pride.

Even after his retirement, The Worm stayed true to his persona and never changed his tune. The 2-time Defensive Player of the Year has earned notoriety also for his friendship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.

Dennis Rodman had very romantic times with Carmen Electra

It was in 1997 that Dennis Rodman first met with Baywatch starlet Carmen Electra. Carmen knew all about Rodman and initially, she wasn’t keen on being with him.

However, Dennis was persistent in his efforts to get together with the TV star. And soon, Carmen couldn’t say no. One night, they met for a date, and Rodman told her ‘You’re not leaving’.

After that, their love story unfolded quite quickly. Given Carmen Electra’s youth, she was wont to go along with his plans for partying, clubbing and drinking. It got to a point where she was even ignoring her work to be with Rodman.

In an LA Times interview from 2020, Electra revealed just how smitten she was by The Worm:

“I was in my 20s. I was down for drinking and going to the clubs. I ended up becoming one of the boys. He wanted me to go to all the games and everywhere with him. Every time I would leave Chicago, I would be on the plane and I’d start crying because I missed him.”

Rodman and Electra had an ill-fated marriage that lasted for a very short time

The couple eloped after a wild all-night bender in Las Vegas in November 1998. Rodman was a free agent at this time during the NBA lockout.

However, he filed for annulment just 9 days after the fact, citing that he wasn’t in a sound mind during the time of his wedding. The annulment wasn’t granted. But they filed successfully for divorce the following year.

Both Rodman and Electra went on to remarry after that.