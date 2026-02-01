Zach Lowe Believes 76ers Will “Survive” Regular Season, but Need Paul George to Be a “Serious Playoff Team”

Just as everything seemed to be falling into place for the Philadelphia 76ers, they were blindsided by news of Paul George being suspended for 25 games. The suspension stems from an alleged violation of the NBA’s anti-drug policy, forcing George to spend a significant amount of time on the sidelines. His absence could potentially alter the course of the 76ers’ season.

Advertisement

Currently, Philadelphia sits at 26-21 and sixth in the Eastern Conference, and according to Zach Lowe, they have just enough firepower to make the playoffs. Tyrese Maxey is playing the best basketball of his career, VJ Edgecombe has emerged as a strong supporting piece, and Joel Embiid is inching closer to his pre-injury form. Lowe also highlighted the importance of the team’s role players in ensuring that the 25-game stretch without George does not become overly difficult.

The NBA insider, speaking on Prime, noted that Kelly Oubre Jr., Jared McCain, and Quentin Grimes are all expected to see increased roles. However, when the postseason arrives, the 76ers simply cannot do it without George.

“Regular season, I think it doesn’t affect them that much,” Lowe said. “But to be a serious playoff team, a team that they’ve looked like — with Embiid playing like this we can make some noise — they need to be at full strength.”

“So hopefully, he stays in peak tip-top condition through this time. He comes back and its seamless,” he added.

.@ZachLowe_NBA gives insights into Paul George’s 25 game suspension and how the 76ers can handle it. pic.twitter.com/Hg5NmPV3OF — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) January 31, 2026

The 76ers finished 13th in the East last season, and there were serious talks of ending the George and Embiid era in Philly and building a team around Maxey alone. But in 25/26, they have shown that Embiid can still play a very important role on a team with Maxey pulling the main strings.

Embiid, after suffering a string of injuries in recent years, is finally being consistent again, averaging around 25 points per game. Maxey, meanwhile, has averaged 29.4 points per game.

George’s numbers are not as good as Embiid’s or Maxey’s (16 ppg), but he remains a crucial third option, bringing playoff experience and the ability to step up on nights when the others struggle. It is now time for George to rest up and return at his best.