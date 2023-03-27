After $1 Billion worth LeBron James’ Push for a Franchise in Las Vegas, Ray Allen Demands NBA to Bring a team to Seattle

The NBA as a business has been booming in multitudes over the past couple of decades. With the current setup comprising 30 franchises and the fact that it has been close to two decades since the NBA saw a new franchise being added to the existing bunch, rumors of an expansion in 2025 have been doing their rounds in NBA circles.

Naturally, the discussion that ensues is one-directional. Where should the expansion franchises be based on? This has prompted various arguments debating why each city that isn’t already home to an NBA franchise is a perfect home for a new one.

A prime contender for the opportunity is a city widely considered a basketball city – Seattle. With some NBA history already, Seattle seems to be a favorite among the public as a venue to restore some basketball culture from a “proper” basketballing city.

And an icon of Seattle basketball, Ray Allen, is one in support. Having felt the love of the Seattle faithful in plentiful, Jesus Shuttlesworth certainly wants his former home to be part of the basketball calendar again. If Las Vegas deserves a franchise, so does Seattle, Allen believes.

Ray Allen stated that Seattle deserved an NBA franchise while repping a Seattle hoodie.

Allen was a staple of the Seattle basketball community after being traded there in 2003. The former NBA champion spent half a decade with the Supersonics and led them to a Conference Semi-Finals even.

As someone who has witnessed the love Seattle has for basketball, firsthand, Allen certainly knows the culture. Being someone who has traveled wide and far for the game, his recommendation certainly has to bode well for advocates of the Seattle relocation.

“I think Seattle should be next on the docket. Basketball is so rich in that region. When you think about Seattle, you think about all the players now in the league, coming from Seattle. I think if you go back to those mid-90s Seattle teams, with Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp, Detler Schrempf, and Percy Hawkins. All those guys, they grew a generation of players in such a strong manner” said Allen about the Seattle influence in today’s league.”

The 90s Supersonics were a really fun outfit and certainly inspired a generation of young basketball players. With Paolo Banchero being namedropped, Allen made sure the world knows the caliber of ballers made and inspired in Seattle.

LeBron James is believed to be one of those keenest to push for the NBA’s expansion. James’ business ambitions mean that owning a franchise is in the big picture. Although Vegas has been touted as his preferred destination, will a “basketball” campaign for Seattle swing the Lakers star?

LeBron James made his intention public in Las Vegas during the NBA’s 2022-23 preseason.

King James, who is expected to be worth $1 Billion, was in the midst of a preseason exhibition in Las Vegas. And the city certainly seems to suit James enough to tease purchasing an NBA franchise there. However, it might just be a prospect at the moment. Although there are suggestions that there might be more than a mere tease in James’ words.

The NBA has considered expansion and Las Vegas is certainly atop the list of possible destinations. Will Seattle be bumped up to the top of considerations or as part of the same expansion series by the league after advocacy from the likes of Ray Allen?

