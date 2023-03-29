9-year-old footballing sensation Baby Gronk joins hands with rapper Druski for a video & it's already ruling the internet

Baby Gronk is becoming somewhat of a household name in the footballing community. His popularity is only exponentially increasing. This is aided by the fact that there are colleges now interested in securing his commitment. What’s more, he is regularly seen hanging around famous personalities. His latest social media meet comes with the internet personality and hip-hop artist Druski.

Druski recently made headlines after he fell on stage while admiring a woman walking across. In the video that went viral, Druski is seen stepping on a rather flimsy step, which gave way almost immediately. Druski, who wasn’t paying attention, ended up twisting his ankle. Even with the injury, he continued to entertain his fans, joking about the entire situation.

Baby Gronk rises in the influencer circles with “Druski X Baby Gronk” video

Baby Gronk is the name that is more famous among his followers. Though people close to him know him by his given name, Madden San Miguel. What’s more, according to his latest Instagram post, Druski himself might be calling him by that name. In a video posted to his Instagram, Baby Gronk is seen taking photos with Druski, with the caption reading, “ALL MY FRIENDS CELEBRITIES @druski”

San Miguel is no doubt taking the NFL world by storm. At just 9 years old, he has managed to establish himself as an up-and-coming football star. Even though his college days are a long way away, there have been numerous reports that colleges are already seeking his commitment to play for them. Talk about investing in the future.

“No. 1 Third Grader in America” is on the way to becoming the No.1 of all time

While San Miguel’s love for football is no secret, it seems he might have an added love for baseball as well. In fact, he hopes he will be able to play both sports professionally and is not forced to pick and choose. Apart from this, it seems he also loves women, according to a recent interview. Apparently, girls just love to be around him.

Baby Gronk’s social media accounts are managed by his father, who opened up about how fans only see the highlights of their lives. He adds that his followers are not able to see the pain and hard work that the duo has to put up with. Including the failures that they go through. However, it seems everyone, including father and son, is hopeful of the better days that are coming soon.