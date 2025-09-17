mobile app bar

“Only Benefited Us”: Kevin Durant’s Agent Laughs Off Coinbase’s Password Fiasco Amid Bitcoin Surge in Recent Years

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Jul 26, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman attend the NYC Point Gods Premiere at The Midnight Theatre

Jul 26, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman attend the NYC Point Gods Premiere at The Midnight Theatre | Credits- Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

Imagine sitting on top of a goldmine, but there’s no way for you to access it. That’s what Kevin Durant likely feels. He invested wisely in a thing of the future, only to lose his keys to the treasure.

Durant, a future Hall of Famer with a net worth of hundreds of millions of dollars, first heard of Bitcoin back during his Golden State Warriors days, and it intrigued him, according to his agent Rich Kleiman, who recently spoke about this at a CNBC event. Durant and the Boardroom CEO decided to invest big (the amount remains unspecified), but they made a grave error.

Kleiman revealed that the former Oklahoma City Thunder man logged into Coinbase and bought bitcoins after a conversation at businessman Ben Horowitz’s dinner after he moved to the Bay Area. But no one ever bothered remembering the password to his account.

“At the end of that night, I was like, ‘Kevin, I just heard the word bitcoin 25 times this evening,’ and the next day, we started investing in bitcoin,” Kleiman stated. “Fortunately, we’ve yet been able to track down the Coinbase account info, so we’ve never sold anything…” 

Considering KD was already a multi-millionaire in 2017, it is possible he bought several coins. Each coin was valued at around $1,000 in January and shot up to $16,000 before the end of the year. That is a huge jump. But let’s take a look at how much one coin is worth in 2025: an astounding $117,000.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CNBC (@cnbc)

There is every chance that Durant has tens of millions sitting in a place he cannot even access. Not that he needs it desperately, or that he sees it as a bad thing, as Kleiman further explained.

“His [Durant’s] bitcoin is just through the roof,” the 48-year-old continued. Ironically, they have a partnership and investment in Coinbase, but still don’t have access to their own assets, something that the host of the interview pointed out.

“We really don’t have it. There’s just a process we haven’t been able to figure out, but Bitcoin keeps going up, so it’s like, what’s the problem? I mean, it’s only benefitted us.” 

Kleiman admitted that it’s been quite a few years that they’ve been trying to get the password back. But he and Durant don’t appear to be in any hurry to cash out with Bitcoin thriving at approximately $116,000.

