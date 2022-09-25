Josh Allen net worth : How much is the Bills superstar worth after a $258 million extension?

Josh Allen has quieted his critics and gone to show that he can be one of the best players in the league. He’s also earned a massive contract along the way.

The Bills choosing Josh Allen looked really skeptical at first. Buffalo picked him 7th overall out of Wyoming in 2018, and he’s shown that he deserved that high of a draft pick.

In his first year and a half, Allen was a turnover machine, inaccurate, and just in general, didn’t seem like he had much going for him outside his cannon arm.

Allen showed flashes in year two of being a great quarterback, throwing for 20 touchdowns to only 9 interceptions, but the questions about his accuracy remained.

Then, in the 2020 NFL draft, the Bills traded for star receiver Stefon Diggs, and Allen took a massive leap in that season. He formed a special connection with the Pro Bowler, and they had a dynamic year together. Things have only gone up since then.

Josh Allen net worth : How much is the Bills QB worth?

Given Allen’s performances in the last few years, the Bills chose to reward him handsomely for his efforts. In 2021, Allen signed a deal worth $258 million for six years.

The contract also included $150 million guaranteed for injury, and he received $100 million fully guaranteed. The contract looks like somewhat of a steal considering quarterback contracts are now touching $50 million a year while Allen’s contract averages out to $43 million.

Allen is seen as a massive MVP favorite this year. For one, he’s been trending upwards for several years now, and with a very competitive Bills team, he has a chance to take it all.

Last year, Allen passed for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns. That follows a year where he passed for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. Now, it’s time for him to take an even bigger leap.

Buffalo was so close to knocking the Chiefs off in the Divisional Round last year, but a wild ending saw Allen sitting on the sidelines as Kansas City won a thriller in overtime.

Buffalo will be right at the front of the AFC once more, and Allen will be leading them to glory just as he’s been doing already. He’s started the year off averaging 307 yards per game with 7 touchdowns in two games. Josh Allen has a net worth of $14 million.

