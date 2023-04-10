Despite a Whopping $300 Million Difference in Net Worth, Odell Beckham Jr Almost Trumps Shaquille O’Neal When It Comes to Collecting Rolls-Royces

Rich athletes and expensive cars. That is a combination that has dominated American sports for a very long time. As expected, modern athletes are unwaveringly keeping up with the trend. Keeping in line with those traditions, Odell Beckham Jr and Shaquille O’Neal have stacked up their collection with some very expensive cars. However, the two of them are toe-to-toe on one particular brand.

OBJ and O’Neal both share a love for fancy cars. In fact, some of OBJ’s and O’Neal’s prized possessions have four wheels to them. However, OBJ hasn’t retired yet, and the free agent could very well dominate the NFL in the coming years. Who knows, maybe one day he’ll have a collection that is the subject of everyone’s envy.

OBJ goes toe-to-toe with O’Neal on owning this particular brand of car

OBJ’s net worth is about $300 million below O’Neal’s. However, the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver is not one to be outdone. Even with his significantly lower budget, he still boasts the same number of Rolls-Royce cars as the NBA legend (3). In fact, one could even say that his unique customizations make his set of RRs better than what O’Neal has.

Although O’Neal mostly prefers to drive his F650 pickup truck, his car collection is way more numerous than what OBJ has. Plus, most of the modifications for his car involve making extra space for him. Which is probably why his cars are not as decked out as OBJs. However, he still has a collection of convertibles and supercars that is enough to make jaws drop all around.

Odell Beckham Jr. eyes a return to the NFL, hopes to win in a comeback year

Odell Beckham Jr. had a rather abrupt halt to his career when he injured himself during Super Bowl LVI. A torn ACL meant he was effectively ruled out from playing football for a long time. Now, after almost a year of recovery, he is back with the hopes of signing a contract soon. However, he is still a free agent, which is surprising for a player of his caliber.

Fortunately for him, there are still quite a few teams that could use a WR with his experience and skill. However, with the NFL draft closing in, it seems much more likely that those teams would opt for a fresh set of legs. Added to that, given that OBJ has only just come out of an injury, it will make a lot of teams skeptical about signing him. Will OBJ find a home for himself this season?