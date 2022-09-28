$1.5 million MMA fighter believes Aaron Rodgers on ayahuasca can duke it out in the UFC Octagon

Aaron Rodgers is perhaps one of the best, if not the best quarterback in the NFL right now, but one person thinks he’d be well suited in the UFC.

Rodgers has turned around a disappointing week 1 loss once more as the Packers are 2-0 since the opening week beatdown against the Vikings.

First, he lit up the Bears, as he always does, putting on an aerial clinic in prime time in a 27-10 blowout. Then, in an all-important week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rodgers played a nearly mistake-free game as the Green Bay defense held Brady in check in a 14-12 win.

The Packers team isn’t looking as strong as it has in previous years, especially after losing superstar Davante Adams, but with Rodgers, everyone knows that Green Bay will be able to challenge anyone.

Rodgers is 38 years old this season, and he’ll be playing for at least two more years as he signed a massive 3-year, $150 million extension this offseason.

Aaron Rodgers just casually dropping a 30-yard dime off his back foot. He makes it look too easy sometimes. pic.twitter.com/du8wdtYkzO — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) September 27, 2022

Also Read: How to buy Super Bowl 2023 tickets?

Former NFL player turned MMA fighter believes Aaron Rodgers should be in the UFC

Rodgers is a man of many talents. Outside of football, he’s also very into golfing. However, one former NFL player, who’s now an MMA fighter believes Rodgers should be in the UFC.

Austen Lane used to be a defensive end for the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing for four years in the league before he rose to the occasion in MMA in 2017. Lane has a net worth of $1.5 million.

Lane didn’t have any solid reasoning for his choice, but he did make a point about Rodgers being on something that other NFL players probably aren’t.

If you’ve kept up with Rodgers’ shenanigans this offseason, you’ll know that he admitted to using psychedelics and ayahuasca as treatment. It was a wild revelation, and Lane believes that’s exactly why Rodgers would be perfect for the UFC.

He was asked to pick between Rodgers, Brady, and Mahomes, and Lane went with Rodgers as he’s “on that ayahuasca kick right now.”

“When you do that ayahuasca stuff, it can kind of free your mind a little bit, open your mind to different things. You talk about jiu-jitsu and flowing,” Lane added.

“I’m a Wisconsin dude through and through. Go ahead and give me Aaron Rodgers. Go ahead and give me ayahuasca trips. Go ahead and give me the opening his mind and everything like that, and let’s see what he can do in the cage.”

Rodgers in the Octagon? That’d be something to see, wouldn’t it? Of course, there’s no chance of it happening, but it is nice to imagine it as a possibility.

Also Read: Tom Brady’s ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan came back home ‘sobbing’ after childbirth as no one was there to support her