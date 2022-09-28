How to buy Super Bowl 2023 tickets?

Super Bowl tickets are going to be a hot topic for a while, and it’ll be good to know how to get tickets early so you can hop on the best prices.

With the dawn of the new NFL season, all 32 teams are once more going to be vying for a seat in the big game. With the new format in place, 14 out of the 32 teams will be playing for it all when the season ends.

Under the new rules, the first seed gets a bye while the other six teams duke it out in Super Wild Card weekend. Then, the playoffs continue as they usually do with the Divisional Round and Conference Championship.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals met in last year’s Super Bowl with LA taking it all. This year, they’ve got off to different starts.

LA is 2-1, and they’ve had a good groove going on. Sure, the home opener beatdown against the Bills was worrying, but they’ve rebounded well from it. Cincinnati meanwhile, is 1-2, and they do not look as good as they did last year. The offensive line is just as bad as before, and they won’t have the same magical run they had last year.

Nevertheless, the hope is still on to make it to the Super Bowl, and NFL fans will be ready to flood State Farm Stadium on February 12th.

How can you buy Super Bowl 2023 tickets?

Super Bowl 57 will be returning to Arizona this year at State Farm Stadium. The stadium has previously hosted Super Bowl 42 and Super Bowl 49, both historic games.

Super Bowl 42 saw the New York Giants upset the undefeated New England Patriots 17-14, one of the biggest upsets in sports history. Then in Super Bowl 49, the Patriots beat the Seahawks 28-24 after a sensational goal-line interception by Malcolm Butler.

Who knows what kind of fireworks are about to go off this time and if you want to get into the stadium and be there live to witness everything, you’re going to want to know how to get tickets.

There are several different options available, and you’ll want to know as many of them as you can right now. The best way to buy right now is to get on any online reseller and choose the seats you want.

Vividseats has options available, as does Ticketmaster, and OnLocation. Hall of Fame experiences also several buying options available.

As the date of the game gets closer, the NFL will also open its options to purchase tickets, and it’ll be easier to look for tickets, but you’ll also run the risk of perhaps not having tickets as well.

