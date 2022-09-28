Tom Brady’s ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan came back home ‘sobbing’ after childbirth as no one was there to support her

Tom Brady’s ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan was extremely scared and lonely when she gave birth to the NFL star’s eldest son John.

Tom Brady is going through a rough patch in his personal life. The legendary quarterback had announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year, but then he decided to un-retire in a matter of weeks.

Reports started emerging that Tom’s current wife Gisele Bundchen was not happy with Brady’s decision. However, a recent report by PageSix suggested that football isn’t actually the main reason behind the couple’s marital problems.

While the exact reason behind the rift wasn’t revealed, a source close to the couple urged the media to not portray Gisele as the villain who doesn’t want Tom to play anymore.

Tom and Gisele tied the knot back in 2009. However, before dating Gisele, Tom was in a relationship with Bridget Moynahan and although the couple parted ways amicably, the renowned actress wasn’t pleased with the way she was left to handle everything on her own after she became a mother.

Tom Brady’s ex-girlfriend didn’t get the expected support from the NFL legend

Bridget and Tom decided to end their relationship in 2006. However, months later, Bridget realized that she was pregnant. Talking about how much support she got from Tom during pregnancy, Moynahan had said, “Tom was there on that day and came in afterwards.”

“He certainly wasn’t holding my hand while I pushed,” the actress had stated in a conversation with Moremagazine. Moreover, in a 2008 interview, Bridget had talked in detail about how scary it was for her to handle everything as a single mother.

“I’m not sure anyone and I could be wrong in this grows up thinking, ‘I want to be a single mom,’” Moyanahan had told Harper’s Bazaar.

“When you’re suddenly pregnant and no one is standing by your side, even if you’re in your 30s, it’s a hard conversation. I’m a traditional girl, and I believe in marriage, and I just always thought that’s the way I’d be doing this.”

“For a moment, it was hard for me to accept that this was the way I was going to have a family,” she had claimed. Bridget had gone on to add that after giving birth to John, she came back home sobbing as she was scared about how things will pan out.

As of now, Tom has a wonderful relationship with his eldest son. Everything in his personal life was actually going on smoothly before things with Gisele turned awry recently.

Fans love Gisele and Tom together and they are hopeful that the two stars will eventually reconcile.

