14-Year NFL Vet Has Serious Issues With Joe Burrow Take On 18-Game Season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during a press conference after at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow is back in the Bengals’ camp after missing the latter half of the 2023 season with a wrist injury. However, his off-season activities have made headlines, particularly his recent interview on “Pardon My Take,” where the QB expressed his stance on extending the NFL season to 18 games. Not everyone is pleased with Burrow speaking his mind, including a 14-year NFL veteran who had his own opinions to share.

Advertisement

The veteran in question is none other than Chase Daniel, a former NFL QB, who recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Burrow’s point of view. He believes the Bengals QB’s stance has caused a ripple effect, leaving players unhappy and putting the NFLPA in panic mode.

The representative body is now potentially scrambling to do damage control after a top-five QB gave the owners the leverage they needed to advocate for an 18-game season.

I guarantee you every NFL player seeing this is NOT happy with Burrow for saying this. The @NFLPA is already having meetings about damage control…the owners just gained some leverage over the players. This is what happens when a Top 5 QB speaks in favor of 18 game season https://t.co/eiTzvGjxdg — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) July 8, 2024

The league first proposed the idea back in 2010, and Goodell reiterated it during the 2024 draft. While the concept benefits the billionaire owners and the fans, the players are divided. Increased games generate more revenue for the owners under the current CBA and provide more football for the fans. However, it also increases the chances of players getting hurt. They also get to spend less time with their family.

The current agreement, which expanded the league to 17 games and reduced voluntary workouts, entitles players to only 48.8% of the revenue. Some players feel that as long as owners keep the larger share of the income, there is no incentive for them to put their bodies on the line.

The majority is arguing for a change in the revenue-sharing system in the players’ favor before they can consider an 18-game season. However, many are completely against 18 games, regardless of the money. That said, Burrow’s take not only caused division among the players but also split the fans on the issue.

Fan Reaction to Burrow’s 18-Game Season Take

While many criticized Burrow for commenting on the issue without thinking about the players who will have to put their bodies on the line, others felt his opinion was irrelevant because the NFL and Goodell are driven by profit and will do anything to extend the season.

On the other hand, a few called out the NFLPA for being ineffective and soft in pushing back against the idea, arguing that players ultimately cave for a larger paycheck. Interestingly, there are also several who support the Bengals QB’s concept but believe hosting the Pro Bowl in the middle of the season is unnecessary. See for yourselves:

Agreed. Hate to say it, but it’s annoying to see a QB comment on it. The guys in the trenches are the ones it hurts — Alex Anzalone (@AlexAnzalone34) July 9, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

Goodell and NFL love money, so 18 game season coming for sure no matter what Burrow is saying — The_Cali_State (@Ana_Vera_M) July 9, 2024

Someone pointed out,

It’s already the players unions fault. They claim all day that it’s too hard on them physically, the nfl acts like they care about player health but the players cave immediately because of an extra weeks check. The union is soft — SJ (@SJCollier11) July 9, 2024

A user commented,

Pro Bowl is a relic from the past. No player wants to risk a in-season injury. Everything else is pretty solid. — Mike Cagley (@MikeCagley) July 8, 2024

Even NFL Insider Adam Schefter acknowledged Burrow’s influence. He believes that having a prominent player like Burrow endorse the idea gives the league a green light to actively pursue the 18-game season. According to the NFL insider, it’s a matter of time before this becomes a reality.

“It’s only a matter of time before we get to 18 games” @AdamSchefter on Joe Burrow thinking along the lines of an 18 game NFL season pic.twitter.com/D0QhUca6va — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) July 9, 2024

Until a few seasons ago, the players were playing 16 games a year. However, the league quickly adjusted to the 17-game schedule. If the major stakeholders, the owners, push for 18 games, it likely won’t take long for the league to implement it. This change also allows the NFLPA to negotiate additional incentives in the CBA.

However, removing a pre-season game is a setback for fringe and practice squad players, who need every opportunity to fight for their place.