T. J. Houshmandzadeh Urges Rams to Draft a Receiver and Deny Puka Nacua a Big Paycheck

Los Angeles Rams star receiver Puka Nacua should be entering a straightforward extension cycle after one of the most productive starts to a career in NFL history. Instead, he finds himself at the center of a civil lawsuit and renewed scrutiny.

Advertisement

A woman filed a suit in Los Angeles alleging that Nacua made an antisemitic remark and bit her during a New Year’s Eve gathering. The complaint includes claims of gender violence and negligence. The Rams have remained silent publicly, but the timing is critical. Nacua is eligible for a massive contract extension this offseason, one that could place him among the highest-paid receivers in the league. However, T.J. doesn’t think they should.

During a recent segment, the former Pro Bowl receiver laid out what he believes the Rams should do if they want to avoid committing to a market-setting contract. “If you’re the Rams, do you want to stay in this business at the cost that it’s going to cost you to stay in this business?”

Houshmandzadeh pointed to Los Angeles holding a mid–first-round pick — “13th or 14th” — and argued that using that selection on another wide receiver would give the team leverage and flexibility rather than locking themselves into a massive extension.

“If they draft a receiver in the first round, I don’t know if they signing Puka to an extension… I’m telling you.”

He then described a step-by-step roster approach that would allow the Rams to delay a decision while protecting themselves financially.

“Franchising next season, not this upcoming season, the following season, and trading.”

The premise is simple: if a rookie receiver can produce close to what Nacua has provided, the team gains the option of moving on without ever committing to a long-term deal.

“Let them draft a receiver in the first round. And this receiver shows them he can do what Puka was doing. Even if it ain’t that level, if it’s close enough.”

While Houshmandzadeh focused on roster construction, Emmanuel Acho addressed why Nacua’s situation has become so volatile in the first place, arguing that the receiver’s public behavior has amplified scrutiny around him.

“Is Puka being targeted? Yes. But did Puka paint the target on his back? Absolutely.”

Acho used a colorful analogy to explain his point, describing Nacua as someone who effectively drew attention to himself through his actions.

“Puka found the red paint in the cupboard, took it out, found the paint brush… painted a whole circle around it… and then walked outside.”

His broader argument was that high-profile athletes with growing wealth and visibility are always going to be scrutinized, especially when controversy enters the picture.

“Any uncareful, incredibly wealthy individual… is going to be targeted. And that’s Puka right now.”

Nacua’s on-field résumé would normally make this a routine extension. He led the league with 129 receptions for 1,715 yards last season and carried that production into the playoffs. Players with that profile are typically extended early to avoid escalating market prices.

But lawsuits, public-relations concerns, and uncertainty about future headlines complicate that equation. Teams rarely commit long-term guaranteed money when there is even a small chance of reputational fallout.

Drafting a receiver in the first round would not just be about talent. It would be about optionality: protecting the team against both financial inflation at the position and the unpredictability surrounding one of its brightest young stars.