Skyy Moore Trade: Comparing Chiefs and 49ers Depth Charts Amid 3 Major Injuries

After being drafted with the 54th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and spending the first three seasons of his career collecting a pair of Super Bowl rings, the Kansas City Chiefs have finally decided to cut ties with their now former wide receiver, Skyy Moore. The defending AFC Champions have come to terms on a deal with their former Super Bowl rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, that will see Moore head west in exchange for a pick swap.

Moore saw only three targets throughout the entirety of the 2024 regular season, and he failed to catch any of them. As a result, Chiefs Kingdom likely won’t even notice that he’s gone, but for the 49ers, Moore could prove to be a serviceable option in the passing game, especially during the first few weeks of September.

San Francisco’s receiving corps is about as depleted as it comes. Their WR1 in Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from a knee injury and isn’t expected to return until Week 6 of the regular season, and both Jauan Jennings and Jordan Watkins are contending with their own respective injuries.

Trade! The #Chiefs have traded Skyy Moore to the #49ers in a swap of future 6th and 7th round picks. pic.twitter.com/Hl3QylwUo2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2025

They signed a veteran wide receiver in Demarcus Robinson earlier this year, however, Robinson has now received news of a three-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policies. He’s still going through the appeals process, so there is a little room for hope, but all signs are pointing towards that suspension being upheld.

Suffice to say, there’s a bit of a labor shortage in San Francisco at the moment. Given those circumstances, this trade certainly seems like a win for the 49ers.

Moore figures to slot in behind the likes of Ricky Pearsall, who was a first-round draft pick in last year’s class, and Russell Gage Jr., a five-year veteran and journeyman receiver. In short, this transaction allows the Chiefs to finally move on from their initial investment while helping the 49ers retain some semblance of big play potential as they continue to try and get healthy.

Thankfully, for Moore, he’ll get a somewhat friendly matchup in his debut as a Niner. He’ll start the regular season against a middle-of-the-road secondary in the Seattle Seahawks, who allowed a total of 48 passes of 20+ yards in 2024, the 13th most in the NFL.

His newfound divisional rivals should present him with just enough opportunities for Brock Purdy to make the most of his services, but considering the waning status of Moore’s game, fans shouldn’t be expecting too much out of the former Chief. After all, Kansas City was willing to move on from him for nothing more than a future sixth-round pick.

To put it plainly, the only real loser in the trade is Moore himself, as he no longer has the privilege of seeing the AFC Championship game on a yearly basis.