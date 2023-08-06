Patrick Mahomes Boldly Declares Dan Marino’s 1984 Season as the Best Ever QB Year in History; “Don’t Care What Anybody Says”

Patrick Mahomes, the electrifying quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, has shown time and again why he is considered one of the brightest stars in the NFL. Despite his own record-breaking performances, Mahomes recently revealed that he believes Dan Marino’s 1984 season stands as the best ever by a quarterback in a single season.

Advertisement

During his appearance on New Heights, Patrick Mahomes didn’t hold back his admiration for Dan Marino and his incredible 1984 season. Mahomes, who himself has achieved remarkable success and rewritten record books, had no hesitation in declaring that Marino’s performance from 39 years ago remains unbeatable.

Patrick Mahomes Unveils His Mt. Rushmore of QBs and Praises Marino’s Historic 1984 Season

During a recent appearance on the New Heights podcast, Patrick Mahomes was asked by Jason Kelce to name his top 5 quarterbacks of all time. Mahomes didn’t hesitate and revealed his Mt. Rushmore of QBs, saying, “I mean, obviously Tom [Brady]’s on there, yeah. Joe Montana, he’s won four Super Bowls. You gotta throw Peyton [Manning]. And it’s to me, right now, it’s probably between Dan Marino and John Elway. I’m gonna give it to Elway just because he has the Rings.”

Advertisement

Mahomes’ top 5 quarterbacks include Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, John Elway, and Dan Marino. But what stood out the most during the podcast was Mahomes’ unwavering admiration for Dan Marino’s remarkable 1984 season. He praised Marino’s extraordinary achievement of 48 touchdowns in a single season, emphasizing its historical significance and impact on the game. He further added,

“But Marino, if you look at the stats, dude, his first season – 48 touchdowns in that era, back in ’84. Dude, best quarterback season in history. I don’t care what anyone says, that’s crazy.”

Patrick further mentioned that his records are unbeatable even by his standard and feels Marino is “on the edge of it[Mt. Rushmore] if not on there already.” This candid discussion provides a glimpse into the reverence Mahomes has for the legends of the sport, and how the feats of players like Dan Marino continue to inspire and leave an everlasting mark on the NFL.

Tom Brady’s Influence: Patrick Mahomes Embraces Copying Contract Approach

Tom Brady’s impact on Patrick Mahomes’ career is undeniable, as evident in his views on The New Heights podcast. In Mahomes’ list of top QBs, it comes as no surprise that Tom Brady occupies the top spot on Mt. Rushmore. The 7x Super Bowl champion’s greatness and success have left an indelible mark on Mahomes, influencing not only his playing style but also his approach to contract negotiations.

Advertisement

Mahomes is embracing Brady’s contract approach as a quarterback to secure his future while ensuring his teammates receive fair compensation. As per SI.com, Mahomes said,

“I’ve looked at Tom’s model and how he did it. That’s it—you want to make money for yourself and for your family. You want to keep pushing the market forward for other quarterbacks.” He further added, “But at the same time, I want these other guys to get paid. I want Chris Jones to be in training camp. I want Travis Kelce to always be making money. I want everybody on the team here.”

Mahomes’ ambition to match Brady’s success is evident in his desire to continuously learn and evolve. During Super Bowl LVII, he made a Brady-esque pre-snap adjustment that led to a crucial touchdown, showcasing his potential to combine physical prowess with astute game knowledge.