Despite Following the Patriots, Tom Brady Continues to Unfollow Mike Vrabel and Robert Kraft on IG

Triston Drew Cook
Published

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman

Despite the fact that he won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady has been anything but supportive of them throughout the buildup to their outing against the Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl LX. While some of that likely has to do with his former head coach now being in charge of the Seahawks, it’s still been a point of contention amongst Patriots fans.

Now Brady has unfollowed everyone in the Patriots organization, including Mike Vrabel and even the team’s owner, Robert Kraft, on Instagram.

Thankfully, for the sake of everyone in New England, Brady did his best to rectify the matter by posting a picture of him and Kraft along with the caption “You know I got your back RKK. Get that 7th ring so we can match.”

Of course, that’ll be easier said than done, considering the pedigree of this Seattle defense. Having allowed the fewest points of any team in the league throughout the 2025 regular season, it’s readily apparent that this unit is just as good, if not better, than the one that caused Drake Maye to look like your average pedestrian in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Nevertheless, Brady still isn’t following any of the individuals who currently reside with the organization, which will likely be mentioned right up until the final result of Sunday’s contest. He’s since decided to re-follow the Patriots on social media, but that may simply be too little, too late for some fans of the team.

10 years ago, if you had told someone that a retired Tom Brady wouldn’t be an outright advocate of New England during the first Super Bowl without him, they would have laughed at you and openly mocked you. However, those same individuals who would have done so are now scrambling to figure out exactly what went wrong here.

After all, football is often regarded as a ‘what have you done for me lately’ type of business, and as far as Brady is concerned, the last thing that New England ever did for him was deny him a true WR1 towards the end of his career.

Triston Drew Cook

Triston Drew Cook

Triston Drew Cook is the NFL Journalist at The SportsRush. With a bachelor's degree in professional writing, Drew has been covering the NFL and everything that comes with it for over three years now. A journalist who's provided work for Sports Illustrated and GiveMeSport, Drew predominantly focuses his reporting on the world of football

