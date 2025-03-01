“Some Have Said It Ruined Soccer”: Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe Get Candid on the NFL Installing Electronic Systems to Measure First Downs

Chad Johnson—and especially Shannon Sharpe—played in the NFL during the “old school” era, a time when illegal tackles, roughing the passer, and late hits were often overlooked. Today, the league enforces such infractions far more strictly. A prime example of this shift is the NFL’s decision to replace the traditional first-down chains with a new electronic system.

Advertisement

Reacting to the much-awaited change, Johnson surprisingly admitted on an episode of Nightcap that he preferred the old-school chains. But he wasn’t surprised that the league is moving in a new direction as the game continues to evolve.

The new technology replacing the chains is called Hawk-Eye. It uses synchronized multi-angle replay technology to track the ball’s trajectory and line to gain. The system combines multiple broadcast feeds at once to determine the spot—it’s pretty neatly designed.

Not only will it help with ball placement, but it will also save a ton of time on reviews. The chains, however, will remain on the sidelines as a reference point for coaches and players, though they will no longer be used to determine close first downs.

But of course, new technology is always met with skepticism, especially from the older generation. That’s why Johnson and Sharpe shared their doubts about its usefulness, along with a different perspective on why the break in the action when the chains come out to measure the spot can actually be a good thing.

“I really haven’t had any issues as far as the chain gang goes,” Johnson said. “Most of the time, when the chains came out to measure, I’m going to the sideline to grab some water. I like the idea of the virtual assistants because human error has been (a problem) many times before. Especially when it comes to spotting the ball.”

Ocho noted that this type of technology is already being used in other sports, like soccer, while also acknowledging that some fans believe it has ruined the game. Does the former wideout still think it’s a good change? Absolutely.

“Virtual assistants have been in soccer, some have said it’s ruined soccer. But I like the fact that they get it right every time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nightcap (@nightcapshow_)

While a brief break in the action might be useful for players to rehydrate, fans feel differently. It’s frustrating for them to have the game’s pacing disrupted, and they believe that the old measurement system often left referees making questionable calls.

For example, Sharpe brought up the Josh Allen sneak against the Chiefs in the playoffs, which sparked controversy when the Bills were denied a first down. Most people on their couch felt as though the ball had reached the line to gain, yet the refs ruled otherwise. It was a baffling decision that would have caused no controversy had Hawk-Eye already been in place.

But Sharpe thinks that fans will always find something to complain about anyway.

“If it’s gonna help put people’s minds at ease,” Sharpe said. “But you know people and fans are gonna find something else to be complaining about.”

Regardless, this new technology is a step in the right direction. Refs have become cautious over awarding players first downs and touchdowns when it’s close. At times, they seem to err too far on the side of caution and end up making the wrong call. This new tech will help dispel some of the controversy and pressure we put on officials. It’ll also help the game move along smoothly once fully implemented.