5 Years After Leading 38-10 Comeback, Andrew Luck Reveals Being Booed Off the Field Hurt After Early Retirement

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Andrew Luck on hte field before the 2022 CFP college football national championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Luck was one of the NFL’s brightest prospects, but injuries hit him hard and forced him into an early retirement, one fans didn’t appreciate. Colts fans booed Andrew Luck off the field after attending his last game. The same quarterback had led the Colts back from a 38-10 deficit in 2014 in the playoffs. The disrespect was crazy, and the booing seemed to validate Luck’s choice. His time in the NFL was up, for better or for worse. Indianapolis also mismanaged Luck’s injury leading to the early decision.

Luck came into the NFL as one of the greatest college prospects ever. He lit up defenses during his time at Stanford, and he was the easy choice for the number one overall pick. After Peyton Manning’s departure, the Colts were given a lifeline when they inherited the first overall pick, and they immediately cashed it in on Andrew Luck. Luck didn’t disappoint either. He was the perfect transition from Peyton Manning, and Colts fans wouldn’t have to wait long for stellar quarterback play either.

Andrew Luck Was Hurt By Colts Fans Booing Him

Luck came in during the 2012 season, and he was immediately a success with the team. In Peyton Manning’s final year in Indy, the team went 2-14 as Manning recovered from injuries.

In Luck’s first year, the team went 11-5. Luck passed for over 4,000 yards and 20 touchdowns and was selected to the Pro Bowl. However, there was a problem brewing in Indy, and ultimately, that problem would culminate in Luck’s retirement.

The team never properly invested in the offensive line during Luck’s time, and as a result, he was beaten up on the football field. According to The Athletic, Luck was pressured on 1,111 dropbacks and sacked a league-high 156 times across his first 70 games in the NFL.

Luck played games and seasons injured. He never had a stable offensive line in front of him, and he had to tough it out on more than one occasion. All told, Luck wasn’t set up to succeed.

However, he still did. He led the team to four playoff appearances in his tenure, he made the Pro Bowl four times, and at his peak, he was one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Yet, Colts fans still found issues with him retiring when he did. Luck’s physical injuries had taken a toll on him mentally, and he simply didn’t have the passion for football he once had.

When news broke that Luck was retiring, the Colts were in the middle of a preseason game in 2019. Luck was booed off the field, and he admitted that it hurt.

Luck’s Best Game Came in the 2013-14 Playoffs

Luck had several memorable moments over his career which made the Colts’ fans’ reactions even more appalling. How could they boo a quarterback who had done so much for them and their community?

Luck’s best game may have come during the 2013-14 playoffs. The Colts were matched up with the Chiefs in the Wild Card round, but things quickly went south. They were down 31-10 at halftime, and 38-10 with 13:39 left in the third quarter.

That’s when Luck rallied. He threw three touchdown passes in the second half, passed for 443 yards and four touchdowns total, and threw the game-winning touchdown to T.Y. Hilton with 1:15 left on a 64-yard bomb. Luck was sensational, and the game was about five years before his retirement.

Colts fans were wrong to boo Luck.