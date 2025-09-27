17 Wins and Counting: Unbeaten Jalen Hurts Chases Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers’ Records

After manhandling the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX and enjoying the spoils of the offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles seem to have picked up right where they left off. Thanks to some special team heroics on the final play of the game, they were able to walk away from their Week 3 contest against the Los Angeles Rams with a 33-26 victory.

It’s officially their third 3-0 start in the last five years, and now, their active winning streak has been extended to nine games. That’s right, Jalen Hurts hasn’t lost a football game since December 22nd of last year, back when the Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels managed to squeak by with a three-point victory.

Although it is worth noting that Hurts barely participated in that contest, as he was sidelined in the first quarter due to a concussion. When the Alabama product has been able to both start and finish a game, however, he’s almost guaranteed to win.

In the last 17 games where Hurts has been fully available for the entire duration of the contest, the Eagles are perfect 17-0, meaning that the 27-year-old is beginning to enter some elite company. Only two quarterbacks in NFL history have been able to put together longer winning streaks: Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

The former Green Bay Packer was able to accumulate 19 consecutive wins from 2010 to 2011, while the face of the New England Patriots was able to extend his personal win streak to a record 21 consecutive games. Much like Hurts, both of their respective streaks saw them win the big one during the process.

Of course, it’s not going to be easy for Hurts to tie Rodgers, let alone Brady. Philadelphia will have to get past the undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday and the Denver Broncos in Week 5 in order for him to replicate Rodgers’ record.

Given the fact that the Eagles have just one win in Tampa Bay throughout the past 10 years, that’s certainly easier said than done. Nevertheless, should Hurts manage to find two more victories in Weeks 4 and 5, then he’ll almost surely be able to break Rodgers’ record, as Philadelphia draws the lowly New York Giants in Week 6.

When it comes to outdoing the GOAT himself in Brady, Hurts would need to remain perfect through Week 7. Should he somehow manage to guide Philly towards a 7-0 start this year, then Hurts would ironically be facing the Giants again in Week 8 to break Brady’s win streak record.

In the meantime, however, he’ll need to focus on the task ahead of him with the Bucs and Baker Mayfield. Tampa Bay eliminated Philadelphia from the playoffs in 2023, and they currently boast a 6-1 record against them in their last seven head-to-head meetings.

Mayfield has had their number in recent years, so if Hurts wants to extend his own historic number, then he’ll need to shake this monkey off of his back first. Thankfully, for both him and the rest of his flock, the Buccaneers’ lackluster defensive front may present them with just enough opportunities to walk away with another win on Sunday.