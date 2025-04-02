What Would Happen If the Giants Fail to Draft Shedeur Sanders? Mel Kiper Jr. Explains

As Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders continue to compete for the bragging rights of being the best QB prospect of the 2025 NFL Draft class, the former Colorado Buffalo has begun to see a slight dip in the evaluation of his draft stock. Less than a month ago, the New York Giants were essentially guaranteed to select Sanders with the third overall pick, but thanks to a pair of recent signings featuring Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, that may no longer be the case.

Should the G-Men choose to forgo their search for a long term solution for one more season, ESPN’s draft guru, Mel Kiper has suggested that could be a decision that “comes back to haunt them.” Highlighting the fact that there are multiple QB-needy teams scattered throughout the top half of the draft, Kiper doesn’t envision Sanders falling very far on night one.

“If they are going to pass on Shedeur, then you’ve got the Raiders. Still not convinced that they wouldn’t take him if he were there, Brady connection. And, then the Saints at nine is as far as he drops.”

While the Raiders have elected to reunite the pair of former Seattle Seahawks in Pete Carroll and Geno Smith, recent reports suggest that the team is already considering a potential extension for Smith. The aforementioned relationship between Tom Brady and Sanders may be enough to prompt the franchise to take a chance on the second generation athlete, but it remains unclear as to whether or not the team views Smith as a bridge piece at this point in time.

The New Orleans Saints, on the other hand, find themselves in the midst of a free fall. Since the departures of Drew Brees and Sean Payton, the Saints have yet to produce a 10-win season.

Furthermore, Derek Carr is entering the final year of his initial three-year deal. Considering that the former Raider recently requested a trade prior to having his contract restructured, in addition to the fact the Saints’ newfound head coach, Kellen Moore, is a savant at developing quarterbacks, the Saints could stand to greatly benefit from drafting a prospect like Sanders.

Suffice to say, a Sanders selection on draft day would come at the perfect time for either franchise, as neither one of them have experienced consistent QB play for the better part of the last four years.

Nevertheless, fellow panelist and former San Francisco 49er, Louis Riddick, believes that Giants will in fact pass up on Sanders come April 24th. However, he did maintain that the both of the aforementioned teams, including the New York Jets, are very much in play.

“I think the Giants will pass on him, he does then become a guy who is in play once you start talking about the six to seven range. When you’re talk about the Raiders and the Jets, they have quarterbacks who really are bridge quarterbacks… I don’t think you can just throw those two teams out the window, and then obviously the wild card being the Saints there at nine,” Riddick said.

Regardless as to where he lands, the team that is lucky enough to draft Sanders will be receiving a QB prospect who managed to set the all-time FBS career record for completion percentage. Throw in the fact that the back of his jersey will feature a hall of fame name and it should become readily apparent that these fanbases should be excited by the idea of their team potentially drafting the former Colorado Buffalo.