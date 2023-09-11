2 Years After Signing $3,640,476 Rookie Deal, Damar Hamlin Dropped the Moolah to Renovate His Grandma’s House

Damar Hamlin, the star safety for the Buffalo Bills, started his stint at the highest level in 2021 by signing a $3,640,476 rookie deal. As it turns out, just 2 years after inking his lucrative deal, Damar decided to give the surprise of a lifetime to his beloved grandma.

Damar recently dropped the moolah in order to make her grandmother the happiest person in the whole wide world. In the midst of his celebrated comeback, Damar took the opportunity to honor his grandmother, Portia, who has been a pillar of support throughout his life.

Buffalo Bills QB Has a Soft Spot for Grandmother Portia

Damar Hamlin recently showed that he has a heart of gold on an episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation. Hamlin is on a touching mission to renovate his grandmother Portia’s Pittsburgh home. In an exclusive by PEOPLE, Damar Hamlin was seen returning to his Pennsylvania roots.

Hamlin, alongside interior designer Sabrina, discovered precious family photos and tokens from his childhood, while they were in Portia’s closet. The team started its renovation journey by cleaning Portia’s closet. It is then that they found some childhood pics from Hamlin’s early football days. As Soto found young Hamlin’s photo, the Bills safety replied, “I remember this cardigan like it was yesterday.”

He even shared some personal memories, like the joy of witnessing his parents’ wedding ceremony. Throughout the process, Hamlin was seen reflecting on his past. Damar Hamlin really loved his old days, and visiting his grandmother in Pittsburgh just rushed all the memories back to him.

Damar Hamlin: The Fall and the Rise

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been on a journey of his own. It’s nothing short of inspiring. After surviving a near-death experience, Hamlin is now gearing up for the upcoming opener against the New York Jets. So what happened? On a chilly January evening during a high-profile “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, disaster struck for Hamlin.

Millions of viewers watched in shock as Hamlin faced a life-threatening event after what looked like a routine tackle. However, his heart stopped and Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. The response to this dire situation was swift. His heart was resuscitated on the field itself as quickly as possible.

Later, all 32 NFL teams rallied behind Hamlin with a unified message – “Pray for Damar” on their Twitter avatars. Countless fans and concerned individuals took to social media to join in prayer. Dozens of people were seen linking arms outside the Cincinnati hospital where Hamlin was fighting for his life. Damar Hamlin eventually survived the scare and thanked everyone who prayed for the Buffalo Bills athlete.