2 Years Before Signing $262,500,000 Deal, Justin Herbert Graciously Spent $25,000 on Feeding the Less Fortunate

Chargers QB Justin Herbert signed a staggering $262,500,000 contract just last month. As the contract made him the highest annual earner in the NFL, it won’t be a surprise if we now see him spending hundreds of thousands on charities. This is because, back in 2021, when he wasn’t earning nearly as much as what he is set to earn now, Herbert had spent $25,000 on feeding the less fortunate through a regional food bank.

In a heartening move, Justin had donated a substantial amount to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, around two years before signing his latest record-breaking deal. This contribution by Herbert was pivotal in the Food Bank’s mission to provide nourishment and support to innumerable people.

Justin Herbert’s Substantial Donation to the LA Food Bank

Long before inking his $262,500,000 contract, Justin Herbert displayed a remarkable commitment to his community. With a donation of $25,000 to the Los Angeles Food Bank, Herbert made sure to do the maximum in his capacity so that less people sleep hungry in LA.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank provides roughly 800,000 meals each month. Back in 2021, hey benefitted greatly from Herbert’s generosity, more so during the deadly Covid pandemic when innumerable people lost their jobs. Talking about his noble deed, Herbert had stated,

“My parents always instilled in my brothers and me the importance of service to others. As a member of this community, I felt it was extremely important to give back and support my neighbors. People are in need, and it’s our job to come together and help.”

The LA Regional Food Bank has till now provided 1.6 Billion meals to those struggling for sustenance. The food bank has an efficient network coupled with the dedication of its 15,000 volunteers. It has 700 different partner agencies to carry out its mission safely. As it turns out, not only Herbert, but many other LA athletes also donate generously to the food bank.

‘Taste of the Rams’ Was a Success With Cooper Kupp at the Forefront

Along with Herbert, Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams is another man who embodies the spirit of giving back. In fact, back in 2022, Kupp and his wife Anna, along with the LA Rams, had raised $17,000 for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The charitable endeavor was named – ‘Taste of the Rams’.

It was a grand culinary event attended by celebrity chefs. Cooper Kupp was at the forefront of this event, trying to do his best in order to raise the maximum money he can. The LA Regional Food Bank is fueled by its vision – “No One Goes Hungry in Los Angeles“.

As the food bank continues on its quest to end world hunger, it is heartening to see stars like Justin and Cooper actively playing their part in the noble deed.