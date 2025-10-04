“I Don’t Know What He’s Saying, but I Speak Vibes”: Dak Prescott and Co. Jam to Bad Bunny’s Songs After Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement

The NFL recently announced its Super Bowl halftime performer for the Big Game’s 60th edition this coming February. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and company made a lot of people happy … and a lot of people mad … by revealing that it would be Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, the first Latino to headline the event in its history.

Bunny has had incredible success over the last few years, pushing Latino hip hop into the mainstream. His most recent offering, Debi Tirar Mas Fotos (I Should Have Taken More Photos), was a No. 1 hit that produced three top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including “DTMF”, which peaked at No. 2.

NFL teams—especially those from Texas—have embraced the announcement, considering the growing Latino-American contingent in the overall NFL fanbase. The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott were one of the teams celebrating the rapper after the announcement, too.

In a video posted on social media, Prescott seemed to appreciate Bunny’s tunes despite having no idea what he was saying.

“I love the beats. Even though it’s Spanish, I couldn’t tell you a lot of English lyrics, so this is no different to me (Laughs). It’s got a good groove,” the QB said.

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS 📸🎶 The ‘Boys were vibing to Bad Bunny pic.twitter.com/HI5pOezoir — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 3, 2025

It was clear that most of the players interviewed were neither die-hard nor very casual fans of Bad Bunny. His music is played so often in public settings that it’s hard not to recognize.

The fact that Bad Bunny is Puerto Rican, which has a very nebulous and blurry relationship with the mainland U.S., and that his songs are rapped almost entirely in Spanish, has created some backlash from the more conservative NFL fanbase. Though we do kind of understand where they’re coming from. We’re not trying to dance during the halftime show here.

The announcement has even created some waves in America’s political landscape. Bunny had previously said he would not perform at all in the mainland U.S. because of how ICE, their border gang—sorry, agents—were treating Latinos. However, he went back on that after the NFL offered the Super Bowl stage, which will no doubt be the largest audience he’ll ever hit at once.

Since the announcement, one of U.S. President Donald Trump’s advisors has made it a point to adamantly point out that the Super Bowl will not be a haven for “illegals” and that ICE will have a presence at the festivities, specifically at the halftime show.