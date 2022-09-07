$20 million rich Antonio Brown’s refusal to pay $4000 landed him in an anger management course

Controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown was sentenced to two years in probation after he assaulted a truck driver over a $4,000 payment dispute.

Antonio Brown has been through a lot of highs and lows throughout his NFL career. When he was first roped in by the Steelers, Brown had a lot to prove and the man didn’t fail to deliver.

Antonio, who currently has a net worth of $20 million, spent 8 years with the Steelers and although things panned out perfectly in the first few seasons, Brown’s relationship with his teammates, especially with Ben Roethlisberger turned sour during the latter phase of his stint.

Brown eventually requested a trade and after forgettable stints with the Raiders and the Patriots, he was roped in by the Tampa bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Throughout his playing career, Brown has kept himself involved in some controversy or the other. The one we are going to talk about today forced him to enroll in a 13 week anger management course.

Antonio Brown was ordered to undergo psychological evaluation in truck driver assault case

A truck driver named Anton Tumanov filed a lawsuit against Brown claiming that the wide receiver and his trainer, physically and verbally assaulted him.

Anton claimed that he suffered “severe bodily injuries, pecuniary losses and mental anguish.” As reported by TMZ, Anton said that Brown refused to pay him $4,000 after he moved his stuff from California to Florida.

He also added that his vehicle was left damaged by a rock that Brown threw at it. Charged with burglary with battery, Brown turned himself in after which, he was sentence to two years in probation.

Moreover, Brown was ordered to undergo psychological evaluation and to enroll in a 13-week anger management course. Telling their version of the story, Brown’s representatives issued a statement claiming that, “Antonio’s case resulted from a misunderstanding concerning the payment of costs for the moving of Antonio’s family belongings from California to Florida.”

“After Antonio had paid the moving company the entire contracted fee for the move, the moving van driver demanded an additional fee for what [the mover] described as ‘extra time.’ While the ‘extra time’ was being discussed, several of Antonio’s friends began unloading boxes from the moving van.”

“The mover attempted to stop the unloading, claiming that some of the unloaded boxes were not Antonio’s. Every box that turned out not to include Antonio’s belongings was immediately put back on the van.”

“Nevertheless, several people, including Antonio, were charged with burglary of a conveyance and misdemeanor battery. Rather than engage in a protracted legal case, Antonio decided to resolve this matter in an expeditious manner,” the statement read.

