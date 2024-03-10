Mike Evans Reveals Wife Was True Reason Behind Opting Out of Free Agency: “She Planted it”

Mike Evans’s journey in Tampa continues as the Super Bowl winner signed a 2-year contract extension to stay with the team he was drafted by a decade ago. Evans’ 2-year $52 million deal makes him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. The former Texas A&M wideout was all set to try his luck with free agency because of his desire to win another Lombardy before retirement, but then something happened that made him stay in Florida.

Evans revealed in a press conference that the idea to stay in Tampa was planted by his wife Ashli. In a video provided by Rick Stroud, he stated that while he too was pondering and was open to staying, he was ready to hit the free agency come March 13th because these decisions require a lot of consideration. He asserted that money wasn’t part of his thought process. It was about the big picture because if he wants to win another Super Bowl and stay competitive, he needs to see the team making an effort to bring in the best personnel, especially a QB. He said,

“I don’t want to say I was waiting for my wife to speak up. But she just planted it. “These things are just like, day and night, you have to think about it. We were thinking and it just hit her and she said, ‘Maybe we should stay in Tampa, babe.’ I mean, I wanted to be in Tampa and they offered me great money. It wasn’t about the money. I just wanted to see everything as a whole and if we were going to get Baker (Mayfield) back and things like that.”

While the Super Bowl winner has confidence in his ability and feels he play with any QB, he will hope that the team extends Baker Mayfield‘s contract. Evans had another 1000-yard season, becoming only the second receiver to have 10 consecutive thousand-yard seasons, and with another such season, he will equal the great Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

Mike Evans’s extension brought delight to the Tampa fans who expressed their affection and congratulated both Evans and his wife for making him stay with the franchise.

Fans Happy that Mike Evans is Staying in Tampa

Mike Evans has always been underappreciated but has always been beloved by fans. With his $52 million new deal, he is finally getting the recognition he truly deserves. Fans couldn’t be more delighted when Evans revealed he is staying in Tampa, crediting his wife for convincing him to stay.

Fans expressed their gratitude for having Evans back and suggested that when he eventually earns a spot in the ring of honor, his wife, Ashli, should be honored alongside him. Many feel that a statue in Tampa commemorating Evans should also acknowledge the pivotal role played by his wife in this decision.

Others asserted that the Buccaneers Wideout is an embodiment of how a professional athlete should carry himself and a role model for future players. Some said this kind of loyalty is special and is always appreciated by the local fans and said they would have missed him if he had left. Fans said,

Mike Evans previously stated that he wants to go somewhere else because he wants to play for an elite QB and win another Super Bowl before retirement. Now being on the wrong side of 30, he would hope that he didn’t make a mistake by giving two more years of his prime to Buccaneers.

The Super Bowl winner’s contract will affect the contract extensions of the most prized Wideouts in the league. Players like Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk, Michael Pittman, Tee Higgins, etc are all up for a new deal, and considering their age and potential upside, there is a chance that their contract extensions will dwarf the $26 million a year deal that Evans signed with the franchise.