2025 NFL Draft: Analyst Urges the Titans to “Get Travis Hunter” as the No. 1 Pick Over Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward

With all eyes now looking towards the 2025 NFL Draft, the speculations surrounding who will be the first overall pick continue to pour in. From quarterbacks to pass catchers, all options are on the table for the AFC South’s perennial shortcomings.

During a panel discussion on the latest episode of NFL Live, analyst and former fourth-round draft pick, Sam Acho, proposed the latter. Suggesting that the Titans are farther away than not from competing, Acho believes that a “generational talent” such as Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter would be a better long-term option.

Believing that the Titans could fall back a few spots in the draft while still securing an elite player, the former Arizona Cardinal suggested that the Titans could pocket some value while still drafting “the best player.”

“There are other quarterback-needy teams behind you, so maybe there’s a situation where you could actually trade back a spot or two… and still get a guy like Travis Hunter… a dominant shutdown corner… the best receiver in college football… A guy that can help define your franchise, and maybe you can get some draft capital if you trade back two spots.”

Averaging 57 snaps per game throughout the 2024 regular season, Hunter clocked in 688 total defensive snaps for the Buffalos. Famously doing so while also managing to record 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 96 receptions, the dynamic performance proved to be enough for him to snub Ashton Jeanty for the 2024 Heisman Award.

With Hunter scheduled to debut at the 2025 NFL Combine as a defender, should Tennessee decide to draft him at their current spot, he would become the first DB in the history of the league to be selected with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Considering that the Titans’ next best-receiving option behind a 30-year-old Calvin Ridley is Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, the Titans have no offensive weapons to provide to an elite passer. Furthermore, Tennessee’s offensive line allowed 57 hits on the quarterback in 2024, good for 11th most in the NFL.

Should Mike Borgonzi and the rest of the front office hope to successfully rebuild this roster, they are going to need a playmaker first and foremost.

Tennessee has made it known that they are open for business in regard to trading back, with one panelist noting that “They want 30 draft picks over the next three years, roughly. They are short of that, so they need to fill their coffers a little bit.”

Regardless of what the Titans decide to do with their gemstone of a pick, Hunter is all but certain to continue setting records as he patiently awaits the phone call that will be headed his way on April 24th.