Will Levis’ Disgusting Habit of Squirting Mayo in Coffee Earns Him a Lifetime Partnership With $2,170,000,000 Brand

Months after showing the NFL world his weird obsession with Mayonnaise before the NFL Draft, Will Levis lands a partnership of a lifetime with a $2,170,000,000 brand Hellmann’s Mayonnaise. The Tennessee Titans rookie had actually opened up about his nasty food habit as a joke which soon went viral on the internet, before he went to the NFL Draft.

Levis introduced the world to his unnatural habit of eating bananas with the peel and adding mayonnaise to his coffee as a Kentucky quarterback which he later explained during the NFL Combine. But who would have thought that his unnatural food habits would land him a partnership of a lifetime supply of mayonnaise from Hellmann’s?

Will Levis’ Partnership With Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

Titans rookie QB Will Levis informed this Tuesday about his one-of-a-kind contract with Hellmann’s Mayonnaise. As per the deal, he will forever be associated with the brand. The partnership was made public after Hellmann’s official Instagram page posted a video of Levis squirting mayonnaise on his coffee and then drinking it, while answering questions from the pool of reporters.

Levis is pretty aware of his character as a mayonnaise influencer, which he talked about in detail in his interview with Fox News Digital. “I think it’s obviously because of just going viral for putting it in coffee and trying it that way,” Levis said. “People have brought that up to me and then said like, ‘How could you?’ and things like that. I’ve made an effort from time to time to try to sway people’s opinions on mayonnaise if they have a strong negative one. And I’ve succeeded in that, I think, a few times.”

According to its parent company Unilever, Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is estimated to be worth €2 billion (which roughly accounts for USD 2,170,000,000). For Will Levis to ink a deal with them so early on in his career is in itself a great feat for him and it all happened because of the joke he pulled last summer.

Will Levis Talked About His Mayonnaise Joke That Got Him Overnight Virality

Will Levis was questioned about his interesting choice of food last summer after he posted a clip of him adding mayonnaise to his coffee. The clip went viral in March this year when he was set to attend the NFL Combine. Later, he explained his actions in a video with the NFL Network where he mentioned that it started off as a joke with his girlfriend at the dinner table.

However, the joke which many people thought to be nasty received lots of attention, to the point that he has now partnered with Hellmann’s Mayonnaise. This just shows the power of the internet and marketing which Levis has used ingeniously.