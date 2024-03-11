Kevin Byard Stats: Bears’ New But Experienced Safety’s Career Numbers

The two-time Pro Bowler safety Kevin Byard has finally found a new home after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in March. For about a week and a half, everyone was wondering which team would sign him next, as it seemed like his career wasn’t over yet. But now, Byard’s set to play for the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL season.

The Bears will mark his third NFL team as he enters his ninth season in the league. Moments after the reports came, the 30-year-old safety himself confirmed the news on social media by tweeting a “Bear” emoji.

A former Middle Tennessee State player, Byrad started his Pro-football journey after the Tennessee Titans drafted him as the 64th overall in the 2016 NFL draft. The Titans and the Mayor of Murfreesboro formed an inseparable bond as he signed three back-to-back contracts with the franchise, keeping him with the team until midway through the 2023 season.

During his eight-year tenure with the Titans, Byard started in 111 out of 120 games, racking up impressive 627 tackles, 4.0 sacks, and 19 QB hits. He also defended 27 interceptions and 66 passes, with three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Plus, he earned two Pro Bowl nods and All-Pro First Team honors in 2017 and 2021.

After being the face of the franchise for so long, Titans fans had a heartbreak when the team traded Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles in October 2023. He had already started six games last season with the Titans and went on to start 10 more for the Eagles, where he made 75 tackles, one interception, and defended three passes.

Furthermore, over his eight seasons, he guided his teams to the playoffs five times. In those playoff appearances, he started in all eight games he played (seven with the Titans and one with the Eagles), tallying 49 tackles, 2 defended passes, and one interception.

Kevin Byard’s Deal with the Chicago Bears

Kevin Byard had inked a new 2-year deal worth $25.1 million with the Tennessee Titans in July 2023, right before he got traded to the Eagles in October the same year. However, the Philadelphia Eagles released him in less than six months, helping them in clearing $13.7 million of cap space.

The Chicago Bears wasted no time seizing the chance, signing Byard to a 2-year, $15 million deal just 10 days after his release. With an average annual salary of $7.5 million, he will be with the team until the 2025 season.

As Kevin Byard joins the Bears, he will assist in filling the gap left by the release of veteran safety Eddie Jackson by the team in February 2024. Despite a disappointing last season, the Chicago Bears are determined to make a comeback and are already working on improving both their offense and defense before the upcoming season.