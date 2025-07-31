“Cut This Motherfu*ker Man”: Fans React as Patriots WR Mack Hollins Posts an Alien Conspiracy Video on TikTok

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NFL players in the modern era are bound to have a social media presence for endorsements and personal branding. But no one does it quite like Mack Hollins, who has taken it to another level… literally. He recently posted a TikTok video about an alien conspiracy theory, leaving some to wonder how he’s still on an NFL roster.

We all have certain conspiracies that we believe. Whether it’s tied to the government or an elaborate murder plot, sometimes things don’t make sense when they’re laid out in front of us. For Hollins, though, his conspiracies are trendy, as he loves to indulge in alien stories.

In his latest saga, he dove deep into one of those extraterrestrial encounters. Hollins took to TikTok to describe a silver disk landing behind a schoolyard and a non-human figure stepping out with “eyes like marble” and “skin like grey rubber.”

“A silver disk landed behind the schoolyard. A figure stepped out, but it wasn’t human. The students all described the same thing. Eyes like marble, skin like grey rubber. They didn’t hear its message; they felt it, inside their minds, a warning,” Hollins narrated.

The Patriots wideout then went on to fully describe the incident. It’s an interesting story about how students from a school in Zimbabwe all recalled seeing a flying saucer land nearby, from which aliens allegedly emerged. Only the children encountered the extraterrestrials, and the event remains a mystery to this day.

Wild: New Patriots WR Mack Hollins is also a TikTok star, posting this Alien conspiracy video yesterday… One of the most interesting humans on earth. pic.twitter.com/x8oe1tq1t7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 31, 2025

As expected, when fans on X (formerly Twitter) caught wind of the video, they had a field day making fun of Hollins. Some fans couldn’t believe he was actually an NFL player and asked for his current team to get him off the roster.

“Cut this motherf**ker man,” one wrote. “Are we normalizing this behavior?” another questioned.

“Dude got the fun kind of CTE,” someone else joked.

Although there was one fan who knew it was just par for the course for Hollins.

“This is normal for Mack,” they pointed out.

This is normal for Mack — Nick (@Bills_Fan_69) July 31, 2025

All in all, the wild story that Hollins shared was not met with a good reception among NFL fans. They instead made fun of him and questioned how he’s still in the league. But we all know one’s belief in conspiracies has nothing to do with their ability to play football. Just ask Aaron Rodgers.

Hollins the Patriot

If you didn’t know, Hollins is now with the New England Patriots. Upon signing with the team, he was injured, but he’s finally fit enough to take the field. The injury was undisclosed, but now we know what he’s been up to while recovering.

Hollins has always been a depth option at wide receiver, and that should remain the same with the Patriots. He’s currently listed as WR3 on the depth chart, competing with players like Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, and Demario Douglas for the next spot behind Stefon Diggs.

Last season, Hollins caught 31 passes for 378 yards and a career-high 5 touchdowns with the Buffalo Bills. He also went viral at different points for various stunts, like when he jumped onto the Bills’ snow-covered practice field in his underwear.

He also likes to go barefoot as often as possible, believing it strengthens his feet and ankles. So yes, we agree with that last fan, an alien conspiracy is really nothing out of the ordinary for him.