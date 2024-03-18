EXCLUSIVE: Berlin Raised Brandon Coleman Inspires an Entire Nation, Claims International American Football Scout Immo Osterkamp

Over the past few years, the NFL has become quite popular outside the US, all thanks to the International Series and initiatives like the NFL International Player Pathway Program. So, it’s not much of a surprise that foreign students are moving in herds to the Land of Dreams with the intent of playing in the big league. One such foreign student is Brandon Coleman.

Originally born in Virginia, Coleman moved to Germany with his family due to his father’s posting. He spent most of his childhood in Berlin before deciding to move back to the States and continue his studies at Denton High School. Before moving back to the US, however, he hadn’t played a down of football but decided to try his luck with the Junior Varsity team.

Coming out of high school, he redshirted in his first year at Trinity Valley Community College in Texas before transferring to TCU. In his final year with the program, he started 11 games as a team captain, playing seven games as a left tackle and four as a left guard. Now, on the back of a stellar performance at the Scouting Combine, Brandon Coleman is hopeful to be selected in the upcoming draft.

In an exclusive conversation with The SportsRush’s Utsav Khanna, Scouting Director at Gridiron Imports Foundation, Immo Osterkamp was asked about the detailed impact Coleman has on the international American football community that is most robust in Germany. In reply, Osterkamp said,

“I mean, I got to go with my guy, Brandon Coleman. He grew up in Berlin — he had an amazing Draft Combine. So my heart is obviously with him,” followed by, “I wish him the best and I hope that he makes it, especially as a German citizen. He’s one of us — he’s an international kid and just knowing his story and knowing that another international guy is gonna be in the NFL draft — that’s just huge because it brings so much for the community all around the globe.”

Brandon Coleman Draft Predictions

With the 2024 NFL Draft just a month away, people have been speculating where a strong Offensive Lineman like Coleman will land in the draft. With a player grade of 6.7, it has been projected by the Bleacher Report that TCU’s German Offensive Lineman is highly likely to get picked in the 4th round. And according to a mock draft by Sports Illustrated, the San Francisco 49ers seem like his possible destination.

As per the Relative Athletic Score, Coleman is the highest-graded Offensive Guard prospect in 2024. He scored a 9.98 RAS out of 10. He is also one of the top 30 draft prospects that the Eagles are hosting before the draft, which means there is a chance he might get picked up by the Birds.

While Brandon Coleman left Germany in 2016 to pursue his dream, the NFL has since started its NFL International Player Pathway Program, which aims to attract elite athletes from different sports around the world and increase the presence of international players in the league.

Beginning in 2024, each of the 32 NFL clubs is allowed to fill a 17th roster spot on its practice squad, reserved for an international player. The NFL will return to Germany in 2024. The Carolina Panthers will head to Munich to play a league game at Allianz Arena.