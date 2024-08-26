Deion Sanders Preaches About Emotionally Driven Decisions Amid Media Row

On August 9, Deion Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, got caught up in a media uproar following a confrontation with Sean Keeler, a columnist from the Denver Post during media day. Sanders, visibly irritated by Keeler’s previous remarks about the Buffaloes, directly confronted him by asking, “You don’t like us, man. Why do you do this to yourself?”

Following this exchange, Colorado made a decision two weeks later: Keeler was prohibited from directing any questions to Sanders or the football staff and justified the move by saying Keeler’s coverage was “personal attacks” on the program. Despite this restriction, Keeler still can access football-related events while his colleagues at the Denver Post are still allowed to interview the team.

Amidst all this drama, Coach Prime has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share one of his pearls of wisdom. In the tweet, he warned his 1.8 million followers against making decisions driven by emotion, pointing out how “anger & hatred” could lead to regrets and prolonged negative outcomes.

Instead, the two-time Super Bowl champion recommended taking a moment to cool off and pray or stepping back to gain clarity and restore one’s sanity.

NEVER make a decision while you’re emotional because your emotions ain’t qualified to make decisions! Anger & Hatred are 2 emotions that will take u farther than u want to go & keep u longer than u want to stay. Learn to Pray & walk away. Your Peace has true value. #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) August 26, 2024

Once the post appeared on X, football fans jumped in to debate whether Sanders practices what he preaches and if his decision to restrict Keeler’s access was driven by emotion rather than logic.

Fans debate emotional impulse behind Sanders’ controversial move

Flocking to the comments, one fan supported Coach Prime, conceding that making decisions while upset can often lead to errors. Meanwhile, another fan, without hesitation, called out the head coach for how his actions in limiting Keeler’s access seemed to be driven by emotions. Irony much?

Emotions can cloud judgment, so it’s best to take a step back, calm down, and make decisions when you’re clear-headed. Your peace is priceless. — Fedon | Self-Coaching (@myselfcoaching1) August 26, 2024

A third fan agreed that emotions cloud judgment and lead to poor decisions, and a different critic referred to Sanders as a ‘Snowflake’ for being overly sensitive and failing to set an example.

Yet you ban a reporter because he asked tough questions. Snowflake. Nice example you are — Tuna (@ETONN33) August 26, 2024

So, what could have possibly triggered Sanders?

Apparently, a spokesperson from the Colorado department revealed that some past references made by Keeler about the head coach, such as “Deposition Deion” and “the Bruce Lee of B.S.,” were deemed problematic. Phrases like “Planet Prime” and “the Deion Kool-Aid” were also considered in poor taste.

With that in mind, it’s worth noting that Sanders had previously restricted access for another reporter from the Mississippi Clarion Ledger during his time at Jackson State over a sensitive legal story.