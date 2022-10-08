WATCH : 24 Year Old Tennessee Volunteers QB Hendon Hooker’s Dime As He Boosts His NFL Draft Stock

As the NFL season is progressing on, the College Football season is also advancing with players boosting their draft stock.

Tennessee Volunteers QB Hendon Hooker is a relatively unknown name to NFL fans who don’t pay too much attention to CFB. However, this might be a name that you will be hearing a lot more soon.

Hooker is a transfer quarterback from Virginia Tech that seems to have revitalized his football career after a switch to Tennessee. After two lackluster seasons at Virginia Tech, the switch over to Tennessee has greatly helped his draft stock.

In 2021, Hooker threw for 2948 yards on 304 attempts along with 31 touchdowns. He also added 559 yards on the ground, making him a great dual threat that teams could use in the upcoming draft. His performance put him on watch for many award lists for this season.

Hooker is off to a great start this season leading the Volunteers to a 4-0 record and the #8 ranking in the nation. He is bound to get his team bowl games this season with play like this.

Watch this Hooker dime as his NFL draft stock skyrockets

Hooker and the Volunteers took on the CFB giant LSU who is currently having a down season after an exodus of talent. The Volunteers blew out LSU by a score of 40-13 behind amazing throws from Hooker like this one.

WHAT A DIME FROM HENDON HOOKER 🎯🤭 pic.twitter.com/wckV4s644g — ESPN (@espn) October 8, 2022

Hooker has made a name for himself along with boosting himself up the NFL draft board. He is finding himself above notable names such as Spencer Rattler and Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei.

Hooker’s dual threat ability makes him even more special as the CFB quarterback talent has not been up to expectation last year and this year. With this sort of play, Hooker is bound to vault himself up the boards even more.

However, only time will tell where Hooker eventually lands in next year’s draft.

