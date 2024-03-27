“I Would Not Want to Be a Coach in College”: After Talking to Penn State Athletes, Saquon Barkley Clarifies Future in Football

To no one’s surprise, Saquon Barkley didn’t linger in the waters of free agency for long. The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t waste much time before snagging him from the Big Blue, leaving the Giants Nation in shambles. Saquon, however, is taking the transition in stride, even visiting his alma mater recently to talk ball with the youngsters.

During his recent appearance on the ‘The New Heights’ podcast, he shared some intriguing insights, even dismissing any future as a college football coach in particular. Now that the NIL and transfer portal are in the mix, it has become quite different from what Barkley was once part of. When he got to meet aspiring athletes, who are currently at the same stage as he was once, he became convinced that coaching in college was not for him. In NFL? Maybe, but never college.

“I wasn’t really able to be in the locker room. Like when I was in the locker room, they were out there. It’s just more of like, when you’re talking to everybody; it’s just a different world,” Saquon said, “I never wanted to be a coach. But if I ever decided to be a coach, I would not want to be a coach in college. It’s different and you kind of like got a little NFL to it.”

Saquon also mentioned an interesting aspect of the NIL that remains in the buzz more often than not. Trying to simplify the experience for young athletes, Barkley advocated more fun than business for the growing stars.

“I really wanted to tell them that just crossed my mind was like; have fun, don’t worry about the business stuff,” added Barkley.

In addition to his candid conversation, Barkley’s standing in the NFL needs attention. Amidst the struggles of the New York Giants in the 2023 season, Saquon Barkley continued to shine with his impact. Despite facing the challenges of playing behind a fluctuating O-line, his impressive average of four yards per attempt, accumulating 916 yards, and scoring four touchdowns on 229 carries prove his worth. Therefore, Barkley is a compelling choice for the Philadelphia Eagles, who are looking to strengthen their roster.

Jason Kelce Chimes in on the Changed College Football Landscape

Jason Kelce, who recently left the NFL landscape for good, weighed in on the evolving college football landscape. Shedding light on the changes that he perceives, Kelce reflected on how there is a lack of familial feeling in the arena now. Kelce remarked, “It’s good and bad, right?”

Jason recounted how no one was allowed to make money off of their name, which he acknowledged as a “wrong way to do it.” But at the same time, he expressed that his allegiance to the program and the teammates once felt like a close-knit family. But now it’s not the same anymore, especially since the introduction of the transfer portal, as players have the opportunity to leave every year, much like the NFL’s free agency.

“The allegiance to the university and your teammates, that was like really did feel like a family, more in college. It just does because you’re all bought in and there’s not like the free agency portal which kind of takes place now with NIL.”

All said and done, surely, Saquon Barkley will flourish in Philly. And perhaps, after a few years, he will change his mind about coaching in college. But before changing lanes, he will at least need to secure a Super Bowl ring in his name.