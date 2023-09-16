25 Years After Getting Passed on by Cowboys in the Draft, Randy Moss Reveals How Jerry Jones Apologized for Not Roping Him in: “Didn’t Have to do That”

Randy Moss, one of the most dominant wide receivers of his era, had once harbored the dream of joining the Dallas Cowboys, but his wish never came true. As it turns out, 25 years after the 1998 draft where he was passed on by the Cowboys, Moss recalled a moment when Jerry Jones, the Cowboys owner, had reached out to him.

Advertisement

In his recent appearance on the ‘Rich Eisen Show’, Randy Moss talked about how his aspirations to play for the Cowboys ended at the 1998 NFL draft when Jerry Jones passed on him. However, the billionaire owner personally approached him and offered an apology for not drafting him.

Jerry Jones Apologized to Randy Moss

Football legend Randy Moss recently opened up about a dream he held close to his heart. The dream was to play for the iconic Dallas Cowboys, often called the “America’s Team.” However, his American dream took an unexpected turn. Moss was passed over by the Cowboys in the 1998 NFL Draft. The WR was then drafted by the Minnesota Vikings.

Advertisement

In a candid interview on the ‘Rich Eisen Show’, Moss shared an encounter with Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones. He described how Jones approached him years later while he was working for ESPN. Apparently, Jones apologized to him for not selecting him during the 1998 NFL draft. Reflecting on the apology, Randy said, “It really felt good because of how many emotions I had on draft day.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1702428646604935361?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“I was definitely surprised by him. That man is worth so many billions of dollars, he didn’t have to do that(make an apology). It just meant a lot because I had everything tied into draft day about me being a Dallas Cowboy. It put everything in perspective for me,” Moss had said about Jones. In the end, Jones’ apology provided closure and perspective to Moss.

Moss’ Journey After the 1998 NFL Draft

It’s a shame that Randy Moss could never wear the star-studded Dallas Cowboys uniform during his legendary career. Although, he still managed to etch his name into NFL history with a storied journey. Moss went on to become one of the best wide receivers the NFL has ever seen.

In his rookie season, Moss featured in a Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. The game proved to be the turning point of his career. Moss hauled in three passes for 163 yards, scored three touchdowns made explosive plays covering 51, 56, and 56 yards.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JerseyMufasa/status/1702368787172040768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After that, Moss never looked back. In his career spanning a decade and a half, he had two stints at the Minnesota Vikings. He also plied his trade for other franchises like the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, and the San Francisco 49ers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1702497388559286505?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Some dreams are meant to be shattered. However, maybe it was a good thing that Moss wasn’t roped in by the Cowboys. It probably forced the WR to push even harder to gain the legendary status he enjoys today.