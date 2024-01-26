25,000 Homes in Kansas And Thousands of Netizens Back Travis Kelce’s Heartwarming Gesture Before AFC Championship Game

Christmas may be over but that didn’t stop the Chief’s star Tight End from opening his heart and wallet for underprivileged families and youth. Kelce partnered with the Kodiak brand to donate meals to 25k children in Kansas. The donation comes through Operation Breakthrough, an after-school program dedicated to helping impoverished youth. Scores of families will benefit from hot meals in these chilling conditions.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1750518938830528721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

His gesture was well received by fans across the NFL, with many congratulating him for his noble efforts. Fans expressed that these stories should be highlighted and more players should be giving back to the communities. Kelce is a gem both on and off the field. Fans said-

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DWB124/status/1750519557410693357?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan wrote-

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PHYSAYO23/status/1750519232633110578?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another expressed-

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ItsJodiNewsome/status/1750520555076276476?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan commented –

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TerryFranconia/status/1750519624087539861?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Someone stated-

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheSpideyChief/status/1750538176840561044?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Others wrote-

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/0xDeadEye/status/1750519315860709713?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Some fans did express confusion about the brand Kodiak and the rapper Kodak Black. Fans thought that Travis Kelce had partnered with the rapper, but it turns out it is a Kodiak breakfast company known for its high-protein, whole-grain breakfast products. Fans said-

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Iam_Nafiu/status/1750519218775163127?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan stated-”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PolkTheArtist/status/1750519619545088055?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A user commented-”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ethannnnnnnn23/status/1750519057827205329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Just like their Tight End Travis Kelce, Kansas City fans also have shown they have big hearts and don’t hesitate to open their checkbooks, even if it is for players on other teams. The Kansas fanbase remains a wholesome entity, tugging at the heartstrings of football fans.

Kansas City Fans and Their Kind Hearts

Kansas City fanbase has been in the news for their noble gesture and showing their good side. Recently, Kansas fans showed love to Bills kicker Tyler Bass after he became the target of many Bills fans when he missed the field goal against the Chiefs, which ended up costing the Bills victory. Chiefs fans, upset by the response of other fans, contributed to a charity associated with Bass, Ten Lives Club, a no-kill cat shelter in Blasdell, New York as per the Kansas City Star.

Seeing all the hate the kicker is getting, Kansas fans stepped and donated to Ten Lives Club. It’s not the first time Kansas fans have stepped in for the charity of a player on the opposing team. Chiefs Kingdom memes, a Facebook page posted a link to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund on Friday and urged followers to donate.

Despite the animosity between fan bases, the stories like these bring the fans closer. Fans willing to step up for players of the opposing team is what sports is all about. Fans are always appreciative of NFL players earning millions, willing to contribute to communities, and they are part are always supported and admired even by opposing fans. That’s what the NFL is all about.