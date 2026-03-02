NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky Is Crystal Clear on Who Is the Best Player in the 2026 Draft and Why

Going into the 2026 NFL Draft, there’s one thing that already feels inevitable: Indiana Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza will be picked No. 1 overall. He is, after all, the best QB prospect this year, coming off a historic season with a Heisman campaign and a natty win. Still, is he the best player in this year’s draft class? NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky says no.

During a segment on ESPN’s Get Up, Orlovsky asserted that it’s Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love who’s the best player in the upcoming draft. And the former QB’s argument centered around Love’s own historic season in South Bend and his standout performance at the 2026 NFL Combine.

Orlovsky also couldn’t help but bring up how impressive it is for Love, a 6’0″, 212 lbs player, to run a 4.36 40-yard dash, which was the second-best mark among RB candidates this year.

“This young man put out an absolute show when it comes to physical talent, athletic ability, at the combine,” Orlovsky said, adding,

“To be his size, and to run 4.36, coming off of his performance and career at Notre Dame, I know he’s not gonna go No. 1 overall. That is more than likely going to be Fernando Mendoza. But when it comes to the best player in the draft, that’s Jeremiyah Love.”

Love did indeed have a historic year with the Fighting Irish last year. He racked up 1,372 rushing yards and 18 scores (tied with the program record), with 6.9 yards per carry. He had a total of 21 combined TDs for the year, the most in Fighting Irish history.

He went on to win the Doak Walker Award, which is the nation’s top running back award, becoming the first to win it in the Fighting Irish’s history as well. He was also a finalist for the Heisman. So, Orlovsky isn’t wrong in saying how dominant Love has been, and his NFL Combine performance surely makes him a top-five prospect. But was he even the best back in this year’s combine?

Well, many might put Mike Washington Jr. as the top RB at the February event. He ran the best 40 at 4.33 for the position and also posted a 1.51-second 10-yard split, ranked first. And he’s 6’1″. There are also other WR prospects and defensive prospects like Arvell Reese and David Bailey who arguably bring more to their future teams than Love. So saying he’s the best player doesn’t quite add up.

For now, Love is projected to be picked by the Tennessee Titans at No. 4 or by the New Orleans Saints with their No. 8 pick.