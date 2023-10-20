3 Years Before Signing $18,000,000 Lions Deal, David Montgomery Had Generously Donated Football Gloves to His Alma Mater

Oct 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs the ball during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

David Montgomery recently signed a lucrative $18,000,000- three-year deal with the Lions. His dedication knows no bounds as he made a gesture highlighting his understanding of giving back to the institution that gave him so much.

As it turns out, 3 years before getting his massive Lions deal, he had his stint with the Chicago Bears. But before the Bears, and even his college alma mater, it was his high school that helped shape his career. Embracing the past, he recently returned to his alma mater Mt. Healthy Football to surprise them with a special gift.

David Montgomery Earns Praise For His Gesture

Mt. Healthy football team received a heartwarming surprise from David Montgomery, who once had his high school football stint at the place. The team received new football gloves from the alum before their matchup against Tippecanoe in Tipp City. The team was elated by the kind gesture as HC Arvie Couch made sure to thank the Lions’ running back. In a tweet, Couch wrote,

Montgomery had a four-year high school career amassing 6,666 yards and 91 touchdowns. He is praised for the 21st-best season performance in Ohio High School history. In 2015, Montgomery was named the Ohio Player of the Year in Division III. David’s present was not only appreciated by the team but also by the followers who swooped in the comment section,

Montgomery’s Injury Update: Week 6

David Montgomery suffered an unfortunate injury, even as the Detroit Lions were in dire need of a running back with Jahmyr Gibbs’ being injured. In their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, Montgomery received a second-quarter screen pass for Jared Goff. However, this did not go well for him, as he apparently suffered an injury on his left shoulder,

Montgomery lay in pain before leaving the field. However, it was later confirmed that the running back had suffered a rib injury. His X-rays were negative, but was ruled out by the team for the rest of the game, per PFN.

Montgomery has performed well for the Detroit Lions as he took 51 carries for 230 yards and four rushing touchdowns. His performance alongside the team led the Detroit Lions to secure massive wins against the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers.

In such a scenario, the uncertainty around David’s injury has cast a shadow on the Detroit Lions. However, according to PFN Fantasy Analyst Derek Tate, this might mark an expanded role for Gibbs if Montgomery misses the upcoming games.

The crisis for the Lions sounds heart-wrenching, especially after a decent 5-1 record, the highest in the NFC. The team has amassed 168 points against their opponents, allowing them a crippling 113 score throughout the season. What remains to be seen is how the Lions tackle their upcoming games and if they are able to maintain their strong presence in the season.