$400 million Gisele Bündchen called Tom Brady ‘gay’ to reject him after break up with Leonardo DiCaprio

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have had a great marriage, but interestingly enough Gisele had to think of Brady as gay early on.

Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Brady has a net worth of $250 million net worth.

His wife Gisele Bündchen is one of the most famous super models in the world. She was Victoria Secret’s cover girl for a long time, and she was the highest paid model in the word.

She’s been on the covers of Rolling Stone, Time, Forbes, Vogue, W, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and more. Gisele Bündchen’s net worth is $400 million. Together, Brady and Gisele have a massive net worth of $650 million.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen weren’t always together

Brady and Gisele share two kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rain, but the two weren’t always together from the start. The Brazilian supermodel met the legendary quarterback in 2006.

Before that, Brady was dating actress Bridget Moynahan, who gave birth to their son Jack Moynahan in 2007. Brady fathering another child was a difficult fact for Gisele to accept at first, but she got over it and now considers Jack a big part of her life.

From 2004-2006, Brady dated Bridget, and at the time, Gisele was also dating someone else. From 1999-2005, the supermodel was involved with Oscar winning Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The couple broke up in 2005, and Gisele found herself at a Patriots game in December, 2005, after the breakup with Leo. She saw a picture of Brady, and she couldn’t help but find the quarterback cute. However, Brady was dating Bridget at the time which made things complicated.

“Tom Brady, definitely not too shabby,” she said. “He’s cute, but if he has a girlfriend, he’s gay to me. There are too many men in the world to go after a man who has a woman. Life is too short.”

Luckily for Brady, the two found a path to each other, and Gisele must have quickly dropped the ‘gay’ label when the two got involved. Now, the two are one of the NFL’s biggest power couples.

