NFL

$400 million Gisele Bündchen called Tom Brady ‘gay’ to reject him after break up with Leonardo DiCaprio

$400 million Gisele Bündchen called Tom Brady 'gay' to reject him after break up with Leonardo DiCaprio
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
Charles Barkley goes off on LeBron James’ receding hairline, leaving Shaquille O’Neal in splits
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
$400 million Gisele Bündchen called Tom Brady 'gay' to reject him after break up with Leonardo DiCaprio
$400 million Gisele Bündchen called Tom Brady ‘gay’ to reject him after break up with Leonardo DiCaprio

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have had a great marriage, but interestingly enough Gisele had…