49ers News: Mac Jones Makes a Solid Start as Brock Purdy Set to Miss Minimum 2 Games

When your main QB is injured, you are required to step in and deliver for the team. That’s exactly what Mac Jones did on his first drive of the TNF game against the Los Angeles Rams in front of a packed SoFi crowd.

Advertisement

Jones went 5/5 for 70 yards and scored a touchdown to start the game with a perfect 158.3 rating. If that was not enough, he threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jake Tonges in the very next drive to boost the niners’ momentum. This start by Jones was a big lift for the 49ers, who have to fully rely on the former Patriots QB since Brock Purdy’s toe injury is more serious than originally believed.

Mac Jones on the first two drives:

⛏️ 11/13

⛏️ 131 yards

⛏️ 2 TD pic.twitter.com/cDMdpBqJd5 — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2025

Earlier, NFL insider Ian Rapoport, during the TNF pregame show, outlined that Purdy is considered “week-to-week” and hinted that he could miss multiple games, including the Rams battle.

“My understanding is that Brock Purdy suffered a setback in the loss against the Jaguars. Basically, he got hit the same way, remember when he was dealing with a turf toe injury,” Rapoport explained. He further spoke about the details of the injury and when Purdy is expected to return.

“Came in, reported soreness, had an MRI. The MRI revealed an aggravation of the turf toe. Not major major, I am told he is considered week-to-week. They play the Bucs next week. He could miss that as well,” he added.

Notably, the 49ers did get a warning from insiders like Grant Cohn to not field Purdy for the Jaguars game. However, he played for the team, returning with 2 TDs and 2 INTs in a 309-yard performance, which the 49ers lost 21-26.

And, with the 10-day gap before the Bucs game on October 12 not helping Purdy, it is now expected that he could be available for the Falcons game on October 19. However, if the recovery is slow, the next game for Purdy will be on October 25 against the Texans.

Meanwhile, Jones, who stepped in as the replacement, has done a commendable job, which deserves appreciation at a time when backups like Jake Browning are struggling with the Bengals. In the game against the Cardinals, Jones had one touchdown, one interception, and 284 yards in a hard-fought 16-15 win.

If Jones continues to excel, it would give the 49ers ample time to get Purdy fully recovered before the league reaches its halfway mark. “I want to lead the team in Purdy’s absence,” said Jones before the game. And he has delivered the same for the niners so far.