“Jerry Jones could give away AR-15s at a home game and get away with it”: Cowboys owner faces harsh criticism for backing Black Rifle Coffee in midst of gun violence protests

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are facing severe criticism after partnering with Black Rifle Coffee after deadly shootings rocked the nation.

July fourth weekend is usually a time for celebration in the US, but the event was marred by a series of shootings across the country. Most notably, a shooter at Highland Park killed seven people and injured dozens more.

Additionally, two months ago a shooting in Uvalde, Texas took the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Gun violence in the US has skyrocketed over the years. Nothing is being done about it either.

Every shooting creates a deeper hole in the country. Recently, the Cowboys made a very controversial move, and fans don’t exactly seem to be thrilled by the move.

NFL fans are also people at the end of the day, and they care about the social direction their team is going in too. They weren’t too thrilled with Jerry Jones’ latest announcement.

Cowboys are marketing Black Rifle Coffee, a brand whose products include AK-47 Espresso Blend, Silencer Smooth Roast and Murdered Out Coffee Roast, as “America’s Coffee.” https://t.co/AttkTYncak — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 5, 2022

Jerry Jones is under fire from NFL fans for partnering with Black Rifle Coffee

Black Rifle Coffee is a veteran owned brand that sells coffees with names like “AK Espresso,” “Murdered Out” and “Silencer Smooth.”

In the middle of all the gun violence, these aren’t exactly the names you want to push out. However, the Cowboys chose to partner with the team. They made the partnership official with a Tweet.

🔊#CowboysNation, please welcome America’s Coffee to America’s Team. We are celebrating America’s birthday all week long by giving away ✌️ tickets to a #DallasCowboys home game & a ☝️-year subscription to @blckriflecoffee! Click here https://t.co/hUQTRllFe0 to learn more.☕️🏈⭐️ pic.twitter.com/iFep5BKVZt — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 5, 2022

Fans were appalled by the decision. Cowboys fan Jackie Barrientes explained that she was horrified to see her favorite team “partner with a company that promotes the weapon that killed those children.”

I’m the granddaughter and daughter of Dallas Cowboys fans. This is the only team I’ve ever cheered for my entire life, despite letting me down for decades. But this is the line in the sand. I can’t support this. If the Cowboys don’t rescind this, I’m done. pic.twitter.com/iGzps0tQ96 — Jackie Barrientes (@JBarrientes_DC) July 5, 2022

Fans also directly took matters to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Jerry Jones could giveaway AR-15’s at a home game and get away with it. — Walter Pasacrita (@saradioboy) July 6, 2022

Some even called him tone deaf.

As Cowboys criticized as “tone deaf” after announcing their Black Rifle Coffee partnership, owner Jerry Jones addresses the company’s appeal. Team plans to sell Black Rifle Coffee products this season at AT&T Stadium. https://t.co/h5fx5OWCLC — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 6, 2022

