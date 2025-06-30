“You Can’t Be a Tom Brady”: 2x Super Bowl Champion Gets Real About Russell Wilson’s Desire to Play into His Mid-40s

Tom Brady isn’t just the GOAT—he’s the gold standard for the modern quarterback. His career has become the blueprint for success in the NFL. But beyond his on-field achievements, Brady is a global inspiration for athletes, showing what it means to be a true professional and how to sustain success well into your 40s—an age when most players are either far past their prime or long retired. While Brady has become the benchmark, he has also set nearly impossible standards—ones that many strive to follow. Russell Wilson is among those attempting to emulate that model.

However, many don’t believe that TB12’s standards can be replicated. His former teammate, Asante Samuel, doesn’t believe Wilson can be like the 7-time Super Bowl winner, no matter how hard he tries and how much he spends on his conditioning and diet.

“Tom Brady is messing it up for everybody. Everybody thinks they can be Tom Brady. I played with Tom Brady. You can’t be a Tom Brady. “

Russell Wilson will turn 37 this year, and he’s not even the oldest quarterback in the league. That title belongs to Aaron Rodgers, who is currently 41 and will turn 42 later this year. Before Wilson can even think about playing into his mid-40s like Tom Brady, he’ll first have to reach Rodgers’ age—and even Rodgers may not make it to 45.

So, what is Russ doing to give himself a shot at defying time?

A few years ago, while still with the Seahawks, Wilson declared his intention to play into his mid-40s. He didn’t just say it—he invested heavily in that goal. Wilson revealed that he spends seven figures annually on a full-time performance team, which includes a personal trainer, a physical therapist, a mobility coach, a massage therapist, and two chefs. The setup caters not only to him but also to his wife, Ciara.

Wilson also offered a glimpse into the intense dietary routine that fuels his longevity goals. At one point, he ramped up his daily calorie intake from 2,700 to a massive 4,800—numbers usually associated with linemen. These calories were spread across nine carefully timed, protein-rich meals, meticulously planned to eliminate inflammatory foods and boost recovery.

As per Business Insider, his regimen cut out dairy, yeast, mold, bread, and anything containing gluten. The first meal of the day started with tablespoons of almond butter and jam. The second consisted of two cups of cooked oatmeal, six whole eggs, a piece of fruit, and one chicken breast. A light third meal included fruit and 12 almonds.

Meals four and five focused on heavy protein—typically two chicken breasts, paired with a yam, rice, or potato, and vegetables. Meals six and seven mirrored the third meal but also included whey protein. The eighth meal featured fish or steak with a salad or vegetables, while the ninth and final meal was simply fruit and a tablespoon of blackstrap molasses.

Russell Wilson began this strict regimen at age 32. While it’s unclear whether he still follows it to the same degree, it wouldn’t be surprising if he does, especially considering he’s still spending heavily on maintaining his body in hopes of extending his career.

But here’s the hard truth: despite all the effort and investment, Wilson’s play has significantly declined over the past three seasons. He’s no longer the dynamic, franchise-caliber QB he once was. His trademark mobility has faded, his arm strength has waned, and he’s now viewed more as a bridge quarterback—signing one-year deals and trying to hang on in a league that’s moving past him.

It feels like he’s doing everything he can to keep football in his life. But maybe, just maybe, it’s time to step away—before football steps away from him.