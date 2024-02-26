Justin Jefferson Trade Rumors: Vikings WR Changes Display Name on Instagram With New NFL Team in the Mix

Justin Jefferson has been a standout wide receiver in the NFL since he burst into the scene in 2020. Despite missing seven games due to injury this season, he still managed to surpass 1000 plus receiving yards. Now that his rookie contract with the Vikings has expired, he seems to be eyeing new opportunities.

In a move that caught the football world’s attention, Jefferson changed his Instagram display name to “Justin ‘Jets’ Jefferson,” sparking rumors about a potential trade. Fans are already excited, guessing that the star WR could be headed to the New York Jets for a fresh start.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Jefferson as the 22nd overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Following this, he signed a 4-year, $13.122 million contract with them. He quickly emerged as a cornerstone of the team, showcasing his worth on the field. However, with his contract ending, there has been no talk of renewal from the Vikings. Plus, with the NFL salary cap increasing by $30 million, Jefferson might end up with one of the league’s most lucrative receiver contracts.

Despite boasting one of the best wide receivers in the league, the Minnesota Vikings have struggled to make a splash in the playoffs over the past four seasons. This year started off promisingly, with quarterback Kirk Cousins leading the charge. However, their hopes were shattered when Cousins suffered a season-ending injury in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.

From there, the team’s performance dropped, winning only three of their remaining nine games. They ended the season in third place in the NFC North with a disappointing 7-10 record. Now, faced with questions about their performance without Cousins, the Vikings may be considering a rebuild to reignite their dominance in the division and make a playoff push.

Will Justin Jefferson Move to the New York Jets?

The Minnesota Vikings might consider trading Justin Jefferson for hefty draft picks and might spark interest from teams in need of a top-tier receiver like the New York Jets. Jefferson’s stats speak volumes, making him an asset with jaw-dropping numbers and awards under his belt.

For the Jets, landing Jefferson could be a game-changer, especially with a budding star like Garrett Wilson waiting to link up. Moreover, for the Jets, acquiring him could supercharge their offense, teaming him up with Aaron Rodgers, to strengthen their championship aspirations. However, if a deal finalizes, the Jets would need to move their cap space wisely to accommodate Jefferson’s potential mega-contract alongside extensions for key players.

During his four-year NFL career, Jefferson has been a starter in 57 out of 60 games, recording an impressive 392 catches out of 576 attempts, 5,899 receiving yards, and 30 touchdowns. He has earned two Pro Bowl nods, been named All-Pro First Team once, and snagged the Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2022.