Colin Kaepernick Congratulates F1 Driver Fernando Alonso for Being Named the GQ Man of the Year in Spain

Colin Kaepernick, the former QB for the 49ers, has been making quite a few headlines. There are a few quarterbacks in the league who have been sidelined with a season-ending injury, and several fans and pundits have sought Kaepernick as a replacement. Amidst these murmurs, the 36-year-old free agent visited Las Vegas for F1’s qualifying day to support the Aston Martin team.

Soon after Colin Kaepernick graced the event, the F1 team’s X (formerly Twitter) page posted a few pictures of the NFL star along with John Boyega and Tiffany Haddish. Their star driver, Fernando Alonso, didn’t have much luck and secured ninth place in the race.

In the post-game interview, Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso revealed that the track was very challenging to drive on in cold weather. These tracks have long straights and big stops, which aren’t suitable for F1 cars. Notably, Max Verstappen came out as the winner of this penultimate round of the F1 championship.

While Alonso failed to leave a mark in Sin City, he has recently added a prestigious accolade to his long list of achievements. GQ Spain announced the F1 star as their ‘Man of the Year’ in Spain on November 13.

Colin Kaepernick Congratulates Fernando Alonso

The former NFL QB recently took to his Instagram with a set of pictures from the Vegas event. While donning a dashing blue suit, Kaepernick can be seen posing beside the F1 driver, all smiles. He also posted a picture alongside the ‘Star Wars’ actor, John Boyega.

In the caption, the civil rights activist tagged Alonso and said that the race in Vegas was ‘great’. He then congratulated the F1 driver for being recognized as the ‘GQ Men of the Year’ in Spain.

Kaepernick’s post sparked all sorts of reactions from fans. While some admired his style, others urged him to return to the gridiron.

Colin Kaepernick has been several pundits’ top pick as the starting QB for the Bengals. Their star quarterback, Joe Burrow, recently got sidelined with a season-ending wrist injury. Jake Browning has taken Burrow’s place for the time being, but pundits feel that they need an experienced hand like Kaepernick. The same rumors also made headlines when the starting QBs for the Jets and the Vikings suffered season-ending injuries.