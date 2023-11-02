“I Need To Feel Them”: First Speech From Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce Reaches The Wrong Audience

Aug 26, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce watches from the sidelines against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 23-6. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders have significantly changed their coaching and management staff, parting ways with Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager David Ziegler. In their place, the team has announced interim appointments. Champ Kelly has been named interim general manager, while linebacker coach Antonio Pierce has been named interim head coach.

Antonio Pierce, who joined the Raiders as a linebackers coach in 2022 after a coaching stint at Arizona State, will serve as Las Vegas’ interim head coach for the remainder of the year. The organization plans to comprehensively search for a permanent head coach after the current season concludes. After his promotion, the new coach went on to deliver a passionate speech to kick-start this journey. However, it seems that this speech has reached the wrong audience.

Pierce, known for his remarkable career as a linebacker, had a successful tenure with the New York Giants, including a Super Bowl win in 2008. He brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Nevertheless, this awkwardly put-together speech, which was meant to take the moment of crisis as an opportunity to show his coaching aspirations, has turned against him. Fans couldn’t help but crack jokes about what he said in the interview.

Fans Find the Antonio Pierce Speech Very Awkward

Pierce’s first impression has already sparked a hilarious chatter among the fans. While his intentions meant no harm, the comments threw shade at the use of the “I need to feel them” phrase.

One of the fans wrote, “I kinda don’t want to know what goes down in his locker room”

Another chimed in, commenting, “Off to a great start!”

A confused fan wrote, “He does what now”

A fan was focused on the rumors, and wrote, “I heard they’re on the verge of working out a deal with Dwight Howard”

Lastly, a fan quipped, “If he can coach half as good as he can talk we might end the season with some dignity”

Pierce’s career has taken a new turn as the ex-Giant is now ready to take on this new interim responsibility as a ‘born Raider’. Dov Kleiman recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that the new interim HC had several other opportunities, but decided to stay with the Raiders.

“I had opportunities to leave and go to other organizations. I decided not to — the short story is I grew up in Compton, California.” Pierce said. “I was born a Raider… I was born this way.”

The Raiders, now 3-5, aim to get back on their feet, and structure a compact roster by the start of the next season. It’s an exciting development for everyone, fans and experts alike, as the Men in Black reshape their coaching and management for the future.