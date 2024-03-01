“I Started to See What I Didn’t See Before”: Skip Bayless Makes Honest Admission on the Caleb Williams vs Justin Fields Debate as Bears QB

The NFL Draft nears, bringing the spotlight brightly on the Chicago Bears‘ quarterback dilemma. Many analysts predict the Bears might select Caleb Williams. While Justin Fields has had flashes of good performance, Skip Bayless offered a fresh perspective, suggesting it’s not a guaranteed leap from current QB Justin Fields.

Advertisement

Bayless admits that while Caleb Williams may bring potential, but it’s uncertain if he’ll surpass Fields’ current contribution. Fields, with his dual-threat ability, remains a force to be reckoned with, and perhaps, another team might be a better fit for him. “Caleb Williams will be better than Justin Fields. But, he won’t be worlds better than Justin Fields,” said Skip Bayless while offering his insight on Caleb Williams’ draft by Chicago.

He went on to appreciate Fields’ remarkable athleticism, akin to NFL legend Eric Dickerson‘s running style. However, the question remains whether he possesses elite passing skills. Bayless offered an answer to this question, citing his observation.

Advertisement

“I started to see what I didn’t see before,” Bayless reflected in his comments about Justin Fields. Despite this, Bayless acknowledges Fields’ unique talents and speculates on his potential fit with teams like the Atlanta Falcons, saying,

“Like I couldn’t believe…like a long strider. He would get unleashed and you’d say, ‘My God, that’s hard to deal with’. If you did send him to Atlanta and he does get to connect with Bijon and Drake and Kyle Pitts…Lord have mercy- it would be a sweet fit.”

Meanwhile, there is an assertion in Chicago that the Bears should prioritize Caleb Williams. There is added emphasis on the importance of this decision for general manager Ryan Poles. With Fields currently ranking fourth among NFC North quarterbacks, the Bears face a crucial decision for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Does Caleb Williams Want to Go to Chicago?

Fans react to Skip Bayless’ recent analysis on the quarterback debate, adding to the buzz surrounding Caleb Williams’ potential NFL destination. As more speculations and opinions build up, fans mostly agree with what Skip offers through years of expertise. However, there were also some feeble arguments to refute his assessment of Justin Fields’ positive future projection in Atlanta.

Advertisement

As the NFL Draft approaches, Caleb Williams, the highly anticipated prospect has uncertainty about his landing spot. With speculations swirling that he could be the Chicago Bears’ top pick, Williams has remained optimistic about his future.

“I’m excited for whatever comes,” Williams asserts, reflecting his genuine enthusiasm.

Williams is touted as the likely No. 1 overall pick, acknowledges the potential challenges of joining a team like the Bears, amid rumors of Justin Fields’ departure. However, he expresses readiness to embrace any opportunity, emphasizing the positives of each scenario.