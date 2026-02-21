Fact Check: Did Brandon Aiyuk Let an Ice Cream Cone Melt on Him During a 9-Minute IG Live?

Brandon Aiyuk has not played in the NFL since October 2024. While he did tear up his knee back then, such an injury typically does not take over a year and a half to heal. There’s a reason the San Francisco 49ers, who gave him a four-year, $120 million deal just months before the injury, placed him on the “reserve/left squad list” in mid-December. Unless he completely forwent rehab, his knee should be healed by now.

Advertisement

But all we have heard or seen from Aiyuk in the news has been negative and not related to his footballing ability or injury. He was called out by a streamer named N3on for asking for $100k for a collaboration recently. This type of stuff has led many to believe an even more recent—and strange—story about the disgruntled wideout.

Claim: Brandon Aiyuk did an Instagram Live stream that went for nine minutes and featured the wideout letting an ice cream cone melt all over his hand.

Source of the Claim: The tweet, which garnered over 13k likes, 680 retweets, and over 390 replies, came from an account called Adam Ferrell NFL. In the bio for this account, it identifies itself as a parody account.

Concern continues to grow regarding disgruntled WR Brandon Aiyuk. Late Friday evening, Aiyuk went on Instagram Live and let an ice cream cone melt all over him for the entirety of the 9-minute stream. pic.twitter.com/EbIsbA2Wnn — Adam Ferrell (@AdamFerrellNFL) February 21, 2026

Verdict: False. This is a self-proclaimed parody account that is still tricking thousands of people with its comedy of posts/reports. The quality of the doctored photo certainly contributed to the legs this fake story had during the 24-hour NFL offseason news cycle. They’ll really grab for anything these days, so it’s important that readers be vigilant.

Aiyuk’s position with the 49ers has been under massive scrutiny for a while now. Generally, players who tear multiple ligaments in a knee usually return at some point during the following season. Despite receiving the big contract he held out for in the summer of 2024, the rumbles coming out of the Bay Area suggest he’s still not happy, which is why he has not returned from his knee injury.

A video of him revving up his car and speeding at 100+ mph by Levi’s Stadium back in December, when his status within the team was still a major question, did not help the situation.

To sum it up, Brandon Aiyuk has no trouble holding an ice cream cone without it melting all over him. But he’s arguably got much bigger problems than that right now.